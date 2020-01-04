Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ଦୁଇ ମିନିଟରେ ଦେଶ ବିଦେଶର ଖବର...

ଫଲୋକରନ୍ତୁ ଜୀ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଟୁଇଟର, ହେଲୋ, ଇନଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମ, ଲାଇକ କରନ୍ତୁ ଫେସବୁକ୍, ସବସ୍କ୍ରାଇବ କରନ୍ତୁ ୟୁ-ଟ୍ୟୁବ୍ ଓ ଅଧିକ ଖବର ପାଇଁ ଲଗ ଇନ୍ କରନ୍ତୁ www.zeeodisha.tv, ଏଣିକି ଖବର ପାଇବା ଅତି ସହଜ । ଘରେ ହେଉ ଅବା ବାହାରେ, ଯେଉଁଠି ମଧ୍ୟ ମୋବାଇଲରେ ପାଇ ପାରିବେ ଆମ ଖବର, ଖାଲି ଖବର ନୁହେଁ ବରଂ ସଠିକ୍ ଖବର । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Jan 4, 2020, 04:20 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

जोधपुर : योग्यजन उपकरण शिविर में सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने योग्यजनों को दी सौगात

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

ZEE जानकारी: आसान भाषा में समझें अमेरिका-ईरान की &#039;हेट स्टोरी&#039; की असली वजह

ZEE जानकारी: आसान भाषा में समझें अमेरिका-ईरान की 'हेट स्टोरी' की असली वजह
VIDEO: पाकिस्तान में भीड़ ने ननकाना साहिब के बाहर की पत्थरबाज़ी, सिखों के खिलाफ नारेबाजी

VIDEO: पाकिस्तान में भीड़ ने ननकाना साहिब के बाहर की पत्थरबाज़ी, सिखों के खिलाफ नारेबाजी
दिल्ली में खड़ा हुआ प्रदूषण पीने वाला पहला टॉवर, 2 घंटे में दिखा देता है &#039;चमत्कार&#039;

दिल्ली में खड़ा हुआ प्रदूषण पीने वाला पहला टॉवर, 2 घंटे में दिखा देता है 'चमत्कार'
बच्चों को मोबाइल न देखने की बार-बार हिदायत देने वाले पैरेंट्स जरा इस रिसर्च को पढ़ लें

बच्चों को मोबाइल न देखने की बार-बार हिदायत देने वाले पैरेंट्स जरा इस रिसर्च को पढ़ लें
युद्ध की धमकी पर ट्रंप का पलटवार, &#039;ईरान ने कभी युद्ध नहीं जीता, लेकिन बातों में नहीं हारा&#039;

युद्ध की धमकी पर ट्रंप का पलटवार, 'ईरान ने कभी युद्ध नहीं जीता, लेकिन बातों में नहीं हारा'
सावरकर के पोते को मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने नहीं दिया मिलने का समय

सावरकर के पोते को मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने नहीं दिया मिलने का समय
दिल्ली में आतंकी हमले की साजिश रचने के जिम्मेदार थे कासिम सुलेमानी : डोनाल्‍ड ट्रंप का दावा

दिल्ली में आतंकी हमले की साजिश रचने के जिम्मेदार थे कासिम सुलेमानी : डोनाल्‍ड ट्रंप का दावा
बांग्लादेश के घुसपैठियों ने लौटना शुरू किया आसाम से

बांग्लादेश के घुसपैठियों ने लौटना शुरू किया आसाम से
दिल्ली: सीमापुरी में हुई हिंसा पर SIT का बड़ा खुलासा, दंगे में शामिल थे 15 से ज्यादा बांग्लादेशी

दिल्ली: सीमापुरी में हुई हिंसा पर SIT का बड़ा खुलासा, दंगे में शामिल थे 15 से ज्यादा बांग्लादेशी
मूर्तियों की तर्ज पर होती है चंडीगढ़ के मैनहोल ढक्कनों की तस्करी, कीमत जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

मूर्तियों की तर्ज पर होती है चंडीगढ़ के मैनहोल ढक्कनों की तस्करी, कीमत जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश