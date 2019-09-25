ଚିନ୍ତା ବଢ଼ାଉଛି ନିଳଗିରି ଗଛ

ରାୟଗଡ଼ା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ନୀଳଗିରି ଗଛ ଯୋଗୁଁ ଭୂତଳ ଜଳ ସଙ୍କଟ ଦେଖାଦେବାକୁ ବସିଲାଣି । ଫଳରେ ଏବେ ଜିଲ୍ଲାବାସୀ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଗତ ୧୦ ରୁ ୧୨ ବର୍ଷ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଜିଲ୍ଲାବାସୀ ଏମିତି ଜଳସଙ୍କଟର ସମ୍ମୁଖୀନ ହୋଇ ନଥିବାବେଳେ ଏବେ ପାଣି ବୁନ୍ଦାଏ ପାଇଁ ଡହଳବିକଳ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ।