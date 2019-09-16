ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଆସୁଥିବା ସାରକୁ ନେଉଛି କିଏ ?

ପ୍ରଥମେ ବିଳମ୍ବିତ ମୌସୁମୀ ବର୍ଷା ଆଉ ଏବେ ସାର କଳା ବଜାରୀ । କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ କୃଷିକାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ବେଶ୍ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଛି । ଚାଷ ପାଇଁ ଆବଶ୍ୟକୀୟ ରାସାୟନିକ ୟୁରିଆ ସାର ମିଳୁନଥିବାରୁ ଚାଷୀ ମହଲରେ ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଛି ତୀବ୍ର ଅସନ୍ତୋଷ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.