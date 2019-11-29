Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
ପୋଲିସ ଉପସ୍ଥିତିରେ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ଗୁଣ୍ଡାରାଜ...

ଜଗାବାଡ଼ି ବିବାଦକୁ ନେଇ ନୟାପଲ୍ଲୀ ଇନ୍ଦ୍ରଧନୁ ମାର୍କେଟରେ ଉତ୍ତେଜନା, ପୋଲିସ ଉପସ୍ଥିତିରେ ଔଷଧ ଦୋକାନ ଭାଙ୍ଗିଲେ ଉତ୍ତ୍ୟକ୍ତ ମହିଳା... ଲକ୍ଷାଧିକ ଟଙ୍କାର ଔଷଧ ନଷ୍ଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା, ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଘଟଣା ଜାଣିବା ପାଇଁ ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ଏହି ରିପୋର୍ଟ... ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Nov 29, 2019, 02:00 PM IST

