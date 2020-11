ଜୀ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଲାଇଭ୍ କ୍ଲାସ୍, ବିଷୟ ସାହିତ୍ୟ

Zee Odisha has once again launched the Live Class programme for students. The world is facing a number of problems with the Lock-Down and Corona cuts. they have completely stopped reading. To ensure that students are not deprived of their lessons, Zee Odisha has once again launched a live class programme, which students can take advantage of directly from the TV screen.