ଜୀ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପ୍ରଭାବ: ତହସିଲଦାର ନିଜେ ଆସି ପଚାରି ବୁଝିଲେ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଅବସ୍ଥା

ବଡ଼ବିଲ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପୌରାଞ୍ଚଳ ୮ନମ୍ବର ୱାର୍ଡ ମହାରଣା ସାହିରେ ରଥ ମହାରଣା ଯକ୍ଷ୍ମା ରୋଗରେ ପୀଡ଼ିତ ହୋଇ ଅସହାୟ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ କାଳାତିପାତ କରୁଥିବା ଖବର ଜୀ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ପ୍ରସାରିତ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ତହସିଲଦାର ନିଜେ ରଥଙ୍କ ଘରକୁ ଆସି ତାଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଅବସ୍ଥା ବିଷୟରେ ପଚାରି ବୁଝିଛନ୍ତି ।