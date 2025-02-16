 Weather Report: ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବର୍ଷା, ଏହି ଜିଲ୍ଲାମାନଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି...
Written By  Priyambada Rana|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2025, 07:08 AM IST

Weather Report: ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଏବେ କିଛି ଦିନ ହେବ ବଢ଼ି ଚାଲିଛି ଗରମ। ବସନ୍ତ ଋତୁରେ ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମ ଅନୁଭୂତି ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ କଷ୍ଟ ଦେବା ଆରମ୍ଭ କରି ଦେଇଛି।  ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ସ୍ବାଭାବିକଠାରୁ ଅଧିକ ରହୁଥିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି।
 
 
 ମାତ୍ର ଭୋର ଓ ରାତି ସମୟରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ହାଲୁକା ଶୀତ ଅନୁଭୂତ ହେବା ସହ କିଛି କିଛି ସ୍ଥାନରେ କୁହୁଡ଼ି ମଧ୍ୟ ହେଉଛି। ସେପଟେ କୁହୁଡ଼ି ନେଇ ଅନୁଗୁଳ, ନୟାଗଡ଼ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ, ନୟାଗଡ଼, ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା, କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ା, ଜଗତସିଂହପୁର, ଭଦ୍ରକ, କଟକ, ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ, ଯାଜପୁର ପାଇଁ ୟେୟୋ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଛି।
 
ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୧୯ ତାରିଖରୁ ରାଜ୍ୟ କିଛି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ବର୍ଷା ହେବା ନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛି ରାଜ୍ୟ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ। ୧୯ରୁ ୨୧, ତିନିଦିନ ଧରି ବର୍ଷା ହେବା ପୂର୍ବାନୁମାନ କରିଛି। ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜ, କେନ୍ଦୁଝର, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ା, ବାଲେଶ୍ବର, ଭଦ୍ରକ, ଯାଜପୁର ଓ ‌ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳରେ ବର୍ଷା ହେବା ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି। 
 

