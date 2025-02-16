Weather Report: ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବର୍ଷା, ଏହି ଜିଲ୍ଲାମାନଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି...

Weather Report: କୁହୁଡ଼ି ନେଇ ଅନୁଗୁଳ, ନୟାଗଡ଼ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ, ନୟାଗଡ଼, ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା, କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ା, ଜଗତସିଂହପୁର, ଭଦ୍ରକ, କଟକ, ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ, ଯାଜପୁର ପାଇଁ ୟେୟୋ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଛି।
Minimum Temperature Forecast for next 5 days#Odisha #WINTER pic.twitter.com/uGdV4IZ02W
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) February 15, 2025
Warning for the State.
Day-1 : Dense Fog Warning
Day-2 to Day-5 : No Warning.
ରାଜ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ଚେତାବନୀ |
ତା. ୧୫-୧୬/୦୨/୨୦୨୫ : ଘନ କୁହୁଡ଼ି ଚେତାବନୀ |
ତା. ୧୬-୨୦/୦୨/୨୦୨୫ : କୌଣସି ଚେତାବନୀ ନାହିଁ |#Odisha #weatherforecast pic.twitter.com/FwD72lqCGP
ରାଜ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ବର୍ଷା ପୂର୍ବାନୁମାନ |
ତା. ୧୫/୦୨/୨୦୨୫ - ତା. ୧୯/୦୨/୨୦୨୫ : ପାଗ ମୁଖ୍ୟତଃ ଶୁଖିଲା ରହିବ |
ତା. ୧୯/୦୨/୨୦୨୫ - ତା. ୨୨/୦୨/୨୦୨୫ : ଚିହ୍ନିତ ଜିଲ୍ଲାଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ ହାଲୁକା ରୁ ମଧ୍ୟମ ଧରଣର ବର୍ଷାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ଅଛି |#Odisha #WeatherForecast pic.twitter.com/uwFTVgo6EO
