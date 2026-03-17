Rain in Odisha: ଏହି ୯ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ହେବା ନେଇ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି କଲା ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ...

Rain in Odisha: ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମ ପ୍ରଭାବ ଜାରି ରହିଛି। ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ବର୍ଷା ତାତିରୁ ସାମାନ୍ୟ ଆଶସ୍ତି ଦେଇଛି। ସେପଟେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଉତ୍ତର ତଥା ଉପକୂଳବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଜିଲ୍ଲାଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ କାଳବୈଶାଖୀ ଜନିତ ବର୍ଷା ହେବା ନେଇ ପୂର୍ବାନୁମାନ କରିଛି ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ।
Trending Photos
Rain in Odisha: ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମ ପ୍ରଭାବ ଜାରି ରହିଛି। ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ବର୍ଷା ତାତିରୁ ସାମାନ୍ୟ ଆଶସ୍ତି ଦେଇଛି। ସେପଟେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଉତ୍ତର ତଥା ଉପକୂଳବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଜିଲ୍ଲାଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ କାଳବୈଶାଖୀ ଜନିତ ବର୍ଷା ହେବା ନେଇ ପୂର୍ବାନୁମାନ କରିଛି ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ।
Hailstorm activity at Daringbadi. pic.twitter.com/qodrutKxt4
— Odisha Weatherman (@OdishaWeather7) March 17, 2026
ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗର ପୂର୍ବାନୁମାନ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ୨୨ ତାରିଖ ଯାଏ ରାଜ୍ୟର କିଛି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ହାଲୁକାର ମଧ୍ୟମ ଧରଣର ବର୍ଷା ହେବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି। ଲଗାତାର କିଛି ଦିନ ଧରି ତାତିର ତାଉ କମିଛି।
Warning for the State.
Day-1 to Day-3 : Isolated Thunderstorm, Lightning & Gusty Wind Warning.
Day-4 & Day-5 : Isolated Hailstorm, Thunderstorm, Lightning & Gusty Wind Warning.
Day-6 & Day-7 : No Warning.#Thunder #lightning #Warning #Odisha #odishaweather #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/yCJEsvXZbE
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) March 17, 2026
ବୁଧବାର ୧୮ ତାରିଖରେ ୯ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ବର୍ଷା ହେବା ନେଇ ୟେଲୋ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି କରିଛି ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ। ୟେଲୋ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଥିବା ୯ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ହେଉଛି କେନ୍ଦୁଝର,କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି, ରାୟଗଡ଼ା, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁର, କୋରାପୁଟ, ମାଲକାନାଗିରି, ଗଜପତି, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ଓ ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜ।
Issued at 03:30 PM, 17th March
Valid for next 3hr.
Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati district (Isolated areas) likely receive intense thunderstorm activity with 40-50 kph gusty winds. pic.twitter.com/VKloDT2x47
— Odisha Weatherman (@OdishaWeather7) March 17, 2026
ଏହି ଜିଲ୍ଲାମାନଙ୍କରେ ୩୦ ରୁ ୪୦ କିଲୋମିଟର ବେଗରେ ପବନ ବହିବା ସହ ଘଡ଼ଘଡ଼ି ଓ କୁଆପଥର ବର୍ଷାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି। ସେହିପରି ଉତ୍ତର ଭାରତ ପାଇଁ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ ବର୍ଷା ନେଇ ସତର୍କ ସୂଚନା ଜାରି କରିଛି। ଆଇଏମଡି ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ-ଏନସିଆରରେ ଏହି ସପ୍ତାହରେ ୩ ଦିନ ବର୍ଷା ହେବା ନେଇ ପୂର୍ବାନୁମାନ କରିଛି। ୧୮ ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚରେ, IMD ପୂର୍ବାନୁମାନ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ-NCR ମେଘୁଆ ରହିବ ଏବଂ ଏହି ଦିନ ବର୍ଷା ହେବ।
More number of hailstorm/thunderstorm activity expected over India in upcoming days. pic.twitter.com/Rhocc3kBue
— Odisha Weatherman (@OdishaWeather7) March 17, 2026