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Zee OdishaWeatherRain in Odisha: ଏହି ୯ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ହେବା ନେଇ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି କଲା ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ...

Rain in Odisha: ଏହି ୯ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ହେବା ନେଇ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି କଲା ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ...

Rain in Odisha: ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମ ପ୍ରଭାବ ଜାରି ରହିଛି। ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ବର୍ଷା ତାତିରୁ ସାମାନ୍ୟ ଆଶସ୍ତି ଦେଇଛି। ସେପଟେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଉତ୍ତର ତଥା ଉପକୂଳବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଜିଲ୍ଲାଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ କାଳବୈଶାଖୀ ଜନିତ ବର୍ଷା ହେବା ନେଇ ପୂର୍ବାନୁମାନ କରିଛି ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ।

Written By  Priyambada Rana|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2026, 08:45 PM IST

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Rain in Odisha: ଏହି ୯ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ହେବା ନେଇ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି କଲା ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ...

Rain in Odisha: ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମ ପ୍ରଭାବ ଜାରି ରହିଛି। ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ବର୍ଷା ତାତିରୁ ସାମାନ୍ୟ ଆଶସ୍ତି ଦେଇଛି। ସେପଟେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଉତ୍ତର ତଥା ଉପକୂଳବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଜିଲ୍ଲାଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ କାଳବୈଶାଖୀ ଜନିତ ବର୍ଷା ହେବା ନେଇ ପୂର୍ବାନୁମାନ କରିଛି ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ।

ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗର ପୂର୍ବାନୁମାନ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ୨୨ ତାରିଖ ଯାଏ ରାଜ୍ୟର କିଛି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ହାଲୁକାର ମଧ୍ୟମ ଧରଣର ବର୍ଷା ହେବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି। ଲଗାତାର କିଛି ଦିନ ଧରି ତାତିର ତାଉ କମିଛି।

ବୁଧବାର ୧୮ ତାରିଖରେ ୯ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ବର୍ଷା ହେବା ନେଇ ୟେଲୋ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି କରିଛି ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ। ୟେଲୋ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଥିବା ୯ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ହେଉଛି କେନ୍ଦୁଝର,କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି, ରାୟଗଡ଼ା, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁର, କୋରାପୁଟ, ମାଲକାନାଗିରି, ଗଜପତି, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ଓ ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜ।

ଏହି ଜିଲ୍ଲାମାନଙ୍କରେ ୩୦ ରୁ ୪୦ କିଲୋମିଟର ବେଗରେ ପବନ ବହିବା ସହ ଘଡ଼ଘଡ଼ି ଓ କୁଆପଥର ବର୍ଷାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି। ସେହିପରି ଉତ୍ତର ଭାରତ ପାଇଁ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ ବର୍ଷା ନେଇ ସତର୍କ ସୂଚନା ଜାରି କରିଛି। ଆଇଏମଡି ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ-ଏନସିଆରରେ ଏହି ସପ୍ତାହରେ ୩ ଦିନ ବର୍ଷା ହେବା ନେଇ ପୂର୍ବାନୁମାନ କରିଛି।  ୧୮ ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚରେ, IMD ପୂର୍ବାନୁମାନ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ-NCR ମେଘୁଆ ରହିବ ଏବଂ ଏହି ଦିନ ବର୍ଷା ହେବ। 

 

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Priyambada Rana

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