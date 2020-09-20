ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਦੇ ਜੋਰਦਾਰ ਹੰਗਾਮੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਰਾਜਸਭਾ 'ਚ ਪਾਸ ਹੋਏ 2 ਖੇਤੀ ਬਿੱਲ

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਮਗਰੋਂ ਹੁਣ ਦੋ ਬਿੱਲ ਰਾਜ ਸਭਾ 'ਚ ਵੀ ਪਾਸ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਰਾਜ ਸਭਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਸਾਨੀ ਤੇ ਉਤਪਾਦਨ ਵਪਾਰ ਤੇ ਵਣਜ (ਤਰੱਕੀ ਤੇ ਸਹੂਲਤ) ਬਿੱਲ, 2020 ਤੇ ਕਿਸਾਨੀ (ਸਸ਼ਕਤੀਕਰਨ ਤੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ) ਮੁੱਲ ਦਾ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਤੇ ਫਾਰਮ ਸੇਵਾਵਾਂ ਬਿੱਲ, 2020 ਨੂੰ ਪਾਸ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।
Rajya Sabha passes the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid protest by Opposition MPs https://t.co/JqGYfi8k4x
— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020
Rajya Sabha: Opposition MPs in the well of the House raise slogans; Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh asks them to return to their seats pic.twitter.com/eBp194zrjQ
— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020
ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਅਤੇ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਸਾਂਸਦਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਜ਼ੋਰਦਾਰ ਹੰਗਾਮਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਹੀ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਅਤੇ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਤਾਂ ਵੇਲ ਤੱਕ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਗਏ ਤੇ ਡਿਪਟੀ ਚੈਅਰਮੈਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਿੱਲ ਖੋਹਣ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ।
Watch Live Tv-