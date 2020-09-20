Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਦੇ ਜੋਰਦਾਰ ਹੰਗਾਮੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਰਾਜਸਭਾ 'ਚ ਪਾਸ ਹੋਏ 2 ਖੇਤੀ ਬਿੱਲ

ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਅਤੇ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਸਾਂਸਦਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਜ਼ੋਰਦਾਰ ਹੰਗਾਮਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ।

ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਦੇ ਜੋਰਦਾਰ ਹੰਗਾਮੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਰਾਜਸਭਾ 'ਚ ਪਾਸ ਹੋਏ 2 ਖੇਤੀ ਬਿੱਲ

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਮਗਰੋਂ ਹੁਣ ਦੋ ਬਿੱਲ ਰਾਜ ਸਭਾ 'ਚ ਵੀ ਪਾਸ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਰਾਜ ਸਭਾ ਨੇ ਕਿਸਾਨੀ ਤੇ ਉਤਪਾਦਨ ਵਪਾਰ ਤੇ ਵਣਜ (ਤਰੱਕੀ ਤੇ ਸਹੂਲਤ) ਬਿੱਲ, 2020 ਤੇ ਕਿਸਾਨੀ (ਸਸ਼ਕਤੀਕਰਨ ਤੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ) ਮੁੱਲ ਦਾ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਤੇ ਫਾਰਮ ਸੇਵਾਵਾਂ ਬਿੱਲ, 2020  ਨੂੰ ਪਾਸ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।

 

ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਅਤੇ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਸਾਂਸਦਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਜ਼ੋਰਦਾਰ ਹੰਗਾਮਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਹੀ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਅਤੇ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਤਾਂ ਵੇਲ ਤੱਕ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਗਏ ਤੇ ਡਿਪਟੀ ਚੈਅਰਮੈਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਿੱਲ ਖੋਹਣ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ। 

