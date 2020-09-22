ਹੁਣ 6 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ ਤੱਕ ਨਿਆਂਇਕ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ 'ਚ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ ਰਿਆ ਤੇ ਸੋਵਿਕ

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਡਰੱਗ ਮਾਮਲੇ 'ਚ ਫਸੀ ਅਦਾਕਾਰਾ ਰਿਆ ਚੱਕਰਵਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਉਸ ਦੇ ਭਰਾ ਸੋਵਿਕ ਦੀ ਨਿਆਂਇਕ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ 6 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ ਤਕ ਵਧ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਰਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਨਾਰਕੋਟਿਕਸ ਕੰਟਰੋਲ ਬਿਊਰੋ ਨੇ 8 ਸਤੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਗ੍ਰਿਫਤਾਰ ਕੀਤਾ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ 22 ਸਤੰਬਰ ਤੱਕ ਨਿਆਂਇਕ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ 'ਚ ਭੇਜਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਦਰਮਿਆਨ ਰਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਸੋਵਿਕ ਨੇ ਬੰਬੇ ਹਾਈਕੋਰਟ 'ਚ ਜ਼ਮਾਨਤ ਅਰਜੀ ਦਾਖਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ 'ਤੇ ਕੱਲ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਣਵਾਈ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ।

Rhea Chakraborty & Showik Chakraborty have filed bail applications in the NDPS case before the Bombay High Court. It will come up for hearing on 23rd September. Details of the applications will be shared after the hearing: Satish Maneshinde, lawyer for the siblings https://t.co/Kg2QnpKQ6U

— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020