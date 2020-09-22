Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Rhea and Sovik will now remain in judicial custody

ਹੁਣ 6 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ ਤੱਕ ਨਿਆਂਇਕ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ 'ਚ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ ਰਿਆ ਤੇ ਸੋਵਿਕ

ਰਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਨਾਰਕੋਟਿਕਸ ਕੰਟਰੋਲ ਬਿਊਰੋ ਨੇ 8 ਸਤੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਗ੍ਰਿਫਤਾਰ ਕੀਤਾ

ਹੁਣ 6 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ ਤੱਕ ਨਿਆਂਇਕ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ &#039;ਚ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ ਰਿਆ ਤੇ ਸੋਵਿਕ
ਫਾਈਲ ਫੋਟੋ

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਡਰੱਗ ਮਾਮਲੇ 'ਚ ਫਸੀ ਅਦਾਕਾਰਾ ਰਿਆ ਚੱਕਰਵਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਉਸ ਦੇ ਭਰਾ ਸੋਵਿਕ ਦੀ ਨਿਆਂਇਕ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ 6 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ ਤਕ ਵਧ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਰਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਨਾਰਕੋਟਿਕਸ ਕੰਟਰੋਲ ਬਿਊਰੋ ਨੇ 8 ਸਤੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਗ੍ਰਿਫਤਾਰ ਕੀਤਾ, ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ 22 ਸਤੰਬਰ ਤੱਕ ਨਿਆਂਇਕ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ 'ਚ ਭੇਜਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ।  ਇਸ ਦਰਮਿਆਨ ਰਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਸੋਵਿਕ ਨੇ ਬੰਬੇ ਹਾਈਕੋਰਟ 'ਚ ਜ਼ਮਾਨਤ ਅਰਜੀ ਦਾਖਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ 'ਤੇ ਕੱਲ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਣਵਾਈ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ। 

