ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਅਦਾਕਾਰਾਂ Sonam Bajwa ਨੇ ਸਾਈਬਰ ਕਰਾਇਮ ਦੇ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਆਵਾਜ਼,ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੀ ਨਕਲੀ ਚੈੱਟ

So these are some of those accounts who created fake insta chats of me. I am not sure if they find it cool or funny to do this to others or there is a different agenda behind it, but this is so sad to know that some people hide behind such accounts just to do all of this and make a living out of it. And their lives are full of lies and Hatred .Rabb tuhanu changi matt deve te dusareyan di izaat karna sikhave. I would request you all to Report such accounts even if they are doing this to anyone else. #CyberBullyingShouldStop

