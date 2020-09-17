ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਦੀ ਹੋਈ ਅਹਿਮ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ, ਲਏ ਗਏ ਅਹਿਮ ਫੈਸਲੇ

#PunjabCabinet led by @capt_amarinder decides to give top priority from 15th Finance Commission tied grants
to rural piped water & sanitation. CM stresses on meeting universal piped water target by 2022 & total open defecation free state in 5 years. pic.twitter.com/oNeZUmduLZ
— Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPbCM) September 17, 2020
To promote higher education & encourage establishment of private universities in state, Punjab govt decides to relax constructed area condition for universities. #PunjabCabinet led by @capt_amarinder okays necessary amendment to rules. pic.twitter.com/ztIcNWzNMt
— Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPbCM) September 17, 2020