ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਦੀ ਹੋਈ ਅਹਿਮ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ, ਲਏ ਗਏ ਅਹਿਮ ਫੈਸਲੇ

ਤਪਿਨ ਮਲਹੋਤਰਾ/ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ 'ਚ ਅੱਜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਦੀ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਹੋਈ।  ਜਿਸ 'ਚ ਕਈ ਅਹਿਮ ਮੁੱਦਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਚਰਚਾ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਕਈ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਹਰੀ ਝੰਡੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ।
ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੰਡਲ ਦੀ ਬੈਠਕ 'ਚ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਾਰਪੋਰੇਟਿਵ ਆਡਿਟ ਰੁਲ 2016 ਨੂੰ ਮਨਜ਼ੂਰੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ। ਉਥੇ ਹੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ 'ਚ 2022 ਤਕ ਘਰਾਂ 'ਚ ਪਾਣੀ ਦੀ 100 ਫੀਸਦ ਉਪਲਬੱਧਤਾ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ। 
ਸੂਬੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਚੇਰੀ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਵਧ ਚੜ੍ਹ ਕੇ ਪ੍ਰਚਾਰਿਤ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਉਦੇਸ਼ ਨਾਲ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਵਾਲੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਨੇ ਵੀਰਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁ-ਕਾਰਜ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਉਸਾਰੇ ਗਏ ਖੇਤਰ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਰਤ 50000 ਵਰਗ ਮੀਟਰ ਤੋਂ ਘਟਾ ਕੇ 30000 ਵਰਗ ਮੀਟਰ ਅਤੇ ਇਕੋ ਕਾਰਜ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਇਹ ਸ਼ਰਤ 20000 ਵਰਗ ਮੀਟਰ ਤੋਂ ਘਟਾ ਕੇ 10000 ਵਰਗ ਮੀਟਰ ਕੀਤੇ ਜਾਣ ਦਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਕਰ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ। ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਬੁਲਾਰੇ ਨੇ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਕਾਨਫਰੰਸਿੰਗ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਹੋਈ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਜ਼ਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਇਸੇ ਲਈ 'ਦਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ ਪਾਲਿਸੀ- 2010' ਵਿੱਚ ਸੋਧ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਵੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।
