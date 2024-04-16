Komi Insaf Morcha: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਭਵਨ 'ਚ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ-ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਕੌਮੀ ਇਨਸਾਫ ਮੋਰਚਾ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ
 Komi Insaf Morcha: ਕੌਮੀ ਇਨਾਸਫ ਮੋਰਚਾ ਦੇ ਆਗੂ ਨੇ 17 ਅਤੇ 18 ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ ਨੂੰ ਮੋਰਚੇ 'ਤੇ ਵੱਡਾ ਇਕੱਠ ਬੁਲਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਦੂਜੇ ਪਾਸੇ 18 ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ ਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਹਾਈਕੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਵੀ ਮੋਰਚਾ ਵਾਲੀ ਥਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਖਾਲੀ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਨੂੰ ਲੈਕੇ ਸੁਣਵਾਈ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ।

Written By  Manpreet Singh|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

