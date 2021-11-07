AG APS Deol ਨੂੰ ਸਿੱਧੇ ਹੋਏ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ, 12 ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰਕੇ ਪੁੱਛੇ ਅਜਿਹੇ ਸਵਾਲ
NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU

ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਇਕ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇਕ 12 ਟਵੀਟ ਕੀਤੇ । ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਐਡਵੋਕੇਟ ਜਨਰਲ ਨੂੰ ਪੁੱਛਿਆ ਕਿ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪੇਸ਼ ਹੋਣ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਕੀ ਮਕਸਦ ਸੀ?ਤੁਸੀਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਕੇਸ ਸੀਬੀਆਈ ਨੂੰ ਤਬਦੀਲ ਕਰੋ।

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2021, 01:54 PM IST

ਨੀਤਿਕਾ ਮਹੇਸ਼ਵਰੀ/ਚੰਡੀਗੜ: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਇਸ ਵੇਲੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਭਾਰੀ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਬੀਤੇ ਦਿਨ ਏਪੀਐਸ ਦਿਓਲ ਨੇ ਬਿਆਨ ਜਾਰੀ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਲਾਹਾ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ ਇਹ ਸਭ ਬਿਆਨਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਜਿਸਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਏ.ਜੀ.ਏ.ਪੀ.ਐਸ ਦਿਓਲ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਟਵੀਟ 'ਤੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕੀਤੇ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਜਿੱਥੇ ਇਨਸਾਫ਼ ਅੰਨ੍ਹਾ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕ ਅੰਨ੍ਹੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਹਨ।

 

ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਇਕ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇਕ 12 ਟਵੀਟ ਕੀਤੇ । ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਐਡਵੋਕੇਟ ਜਨਰਲ ਨੂੰ ਪੁੱਛਿਆ ਕਿ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪੇਸ਼ ਹੋਣ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਕੀ ਮਕਸਦ ਸੀ?ਤੁਸੀਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਕੇਸ ਸੀਬੀਆਈ ਨੂੰ ਤਬਦੀਲ ਕਰੋ।

 

ਸਿੱਧੂ  ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਲਈ ਲੜ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ ਮੇਰੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਅਤੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਗੁੰਮਰਾਹ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਗਾਏ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ

 

ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਕਾਰਨ ਦੱਸੋ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਦੋਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਲੈਂਕੇਟ ਬੇਲਾਂ ਦਿਵਾਈਆਂ

 

ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਪੁੱਛਿਆ ਕਿ ਕੀ ਤੁਸੀ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਇਸ਼ਾਰੇ ਤੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ ਜਿਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਸੰਵਿਧਾਨਕ ਅਹੁੱਦਿਆਂ ਲਈ ਚੁਣਿਆ

 

ਕੀ ਮੈਂ ਜਾਣ ਸਕਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਐਸ.ਟੀ.ਐਫ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਅਧਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕਿਉਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਕੀ ਇਹ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕਰਨਾ ਅਨੈਤਿਕ ਹੈ।

ਇਨ੍ਹਾ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਇਕ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇਕ 12 ਟਵੀਟ ਕੀਤੇ ਅਤੇ ਏ.ਪੀ.ਐਸ ਦਿਓਲ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਲਗਾਏ ਗਏ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮਾਂ ਦਾ ਇਕ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇਕ ਸਵਾਲੀਆ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰਕੇ ਜਵਾਬ ਮੰਗਿਆ।

