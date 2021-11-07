AG APS Deol ਨੂੰ ਸਿੱਧੇ ਹੋਏ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ, 12 ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰਕੇ ਪੁੱਛੇ ਅਜਿਹੇ ਸਵਾਲ

ਨੀਤਿਕਾ ਮਹੇਸ਼ਵਰੀ/ਚੰਡੀਗੜ: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਇਸ ਵੇਲੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਭਾਰੀ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਬੀਤੇ ਦਿਨ ਏਪੀਐਸ ਦਿਓਲ ਨੇ ਬਿਆਨ ਜਾਰੀ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਲਾਹਾ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ ਇਹ ਸਭ ਬਿਆਨਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਜਿਸਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਏ.ਜੀ.ਏ.ਪੀ.ਐਸ ਦਿਓਲ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਟਵੀਟ 'ਤੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕੀਤੇ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਜਿੱਥੇ ਇਨਸਾਫ਼ ਅੰਨ੍ਹਾ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕ ਅੰਨ੍ਹੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਹਨ।

Mr. AG-PUNJAB, Justice is blind but people of Punjab are not. Our Congress party came in power with a promise to give justice in Sacrilege Cases, in which you appeared before the High Court for main conspirators/accused persons and made serious allegations against our Govt. 1/12 pic.twitter.com/YMjPrPBPCh — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 7, 2021

ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਇਕ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇਕ 12 ਟਵੀਟ ਕੀਤੇ । ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਐਡਵੋਕੇਟ ਜਨਰਲ ਨੂੰ ਪੁੱਛਿਆ ਕਿ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪੇਸ਼ ਹੋਣ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਕੀ ਮਕਸਦ ਸੀ?ਤੁਸੀਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਕੇਸ ਸੀਬੀਆਈ ਨੂੰ ਤਬਦੀਲ ਕਰੋ।

Further, You specifically prayed for transferring the investigation to CBI as you were afraid of their false implication in Sacrilege cases on accounts of malafide, malice and ulterior motives on the part of political party in power in the state of Punjab. 2/12 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 7, 2021

ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਲਈ ਲੜ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ ਮੇਰੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਅਤੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਗੁੰਮਰਾਹ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਗਾਏ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ

Today, you are representing the same Government of same political party in power and accusing me of spreading misinformation, whereas, I am fighting for justice in Sacrilege cases and you were procuring blanket bails for the accused persons. 3/12 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 7, 2021

ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਕਾਰਨ ਦੱਸੋ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਦੋਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਲੈਂਕੇਟ ਬੇਲਾਂ ਦਿਵਾਈਆਂ

May I know which interest (vested or otherwise) were you acting for when you appeared for the main conspirators and procured blanket bail for them and which interest, you are acting now? #ActionsSpeakLouderThanWords 4/12 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 7, 2021

ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਪੁੱਛਿਆ ਕਿ ਕੀ ਤੁਸੀ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਇਸ਼ਾਰੇ ਤੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ ਜਿਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਸੰਵਿਧਾਨਕ ਅਹੁੱਦਿਆਂ ਲਈ ਚੁਣਿਆ

Are you acting at the behest of those who appointed you in this constitutional office and fulfilling their political gains? Did you advise the Government to challenge the blanket bail order procured by you or any other adverse order in Sacrilege cases in Supreme Court? 5/12 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 7, 2021

ਕੀ ਮੈਂ ਜਾਣ ਸਕਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਐਸ.ਟੀ.ਐਫ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਅਧਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕਿਉਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਕੀ ਇਹ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕਰਨਾ ਅਨੈਤਿਕ ਹੈ।

May I know what is unethical in proceeding against the accused persons on the basis of STF Report who are responsible for narcotics-terrorism in Punjab and has put India’s most prosperous state in danger of losing an entire generation to drug abuse? 9/12 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 7, 2021

ਇਨ੍ਹਾ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਇਕ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇਕ 12 ਟਵੀਟ ਕੀਤੇ ਅਤੇ ਏ.ਪੀ.ਐਸ ਦਿਓਲ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਲਗਾਏ ਗਏ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮਾਂ ਦਾ ਇਕ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇਕ ਸਵਾਲੀਆ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰਕੇ ਜਵਾਬ ਮੰਗਿਆ।

