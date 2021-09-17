ਕਿਸਾਨੀ ਮਸਲਾ: ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਬਾਦਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਤੇ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਲਿਆ ਅੜ੍ਹੇ ਹੱਥੀ

ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਧਾਲੀਵਾਲ/ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ (Punjab Congress) ਦੇ ਨਵ ਨਿਯੁਕਤ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ (Social media) 'ਤੇ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ (Shiromani Akali Dal) ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਵਲੋਂ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਾਂ (Agricultural laws) ਦੀ ਹਮਾਇਤ ਵਿਚ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਟਵੀਟ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੇ ਹਨ।



ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਬਾਦਲ ਝੂਠ ਬੋਲ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੀ ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਵਲੋਂ ਬਾਦਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵਲੋਂ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਹਮਾਇਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਗਈਆਂ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਵੀ ਦਿਖਾਈਆਂ ਸਨ।

There are lies, white lies, then there is a bundle of lies called Sukha Gappi @officeofssbadal … The creators and defenders of the black laws are shedding crocodile tears today !! Your drama stands exposed … #BlackDay pic.twitter.com/Y2mKOAWYbc

ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਬਾਦਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਹੀ ਖੇਤੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਖਾਕਾ ਤਿਆਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਜਿਹੜੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਖੇਤੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਾ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਆਈ ਹੈ ਇਹ ਬਾਦਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੀ ਹੀ ਦੇਣ ਹੈ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਜਦੋਂ ਇਹ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਲਿਆਂਦੇ ਗਏ ਉਸ ਵੇਲੇ ਬਾਦਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵਲੋਂ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਕਾਫੀ ਸੋਹਲੇ ਗਾਏ ਗਏ ਸਨ।

ਬਾਦਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਬਆਦ ਹੁਣ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ 'ਤੇ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨਾਂ ਵਿਨ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਹੈ..

Exploitation of farmers and decreasing prices even on crops where MSP is announced - @ArvindKejriwal Ji you notified the Private Mandi’s central black law ! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on ? @AamAadmiParty @AAPPunjab pic.twitter.com/Pyq7dF6NH7

— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 17, 2021