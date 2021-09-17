English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee PHH News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Navjot Singh Sidhu

ਕਿਸਾਨੀ ਮਸਲਾ: ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਬਾਦਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਤੇ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਲਿਆ ਅੜ੍ਹੇ ਹੱਥੀ

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ (Punjab Congress) ਦੇ ਨਵ ਨਿਯੁਕਤ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ (Social media) 'ਤੇ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ (Shiromani Akali Dal) ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਵਲੋਂ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਾਂ (Agricultural laws) ਦੀ ਹਮਾਇਤ ਵਿਚ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਟਵੀਟ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੇ ਹਨ।

ਕਿਸਾਨੀ ਮਸਲਾ: ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਬਾਦਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਤੇ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਲਿਆ ਅੜ੍ਹੇ ਹੱਥੀ

ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਧਾਲੀਵਾਲ/ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ (Punjab Congress) ਦੇ ਨਵ ਨਿਯੁਕਤ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ (Social media) 'ਤੇ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ (Shiromani Akali Dal) ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਵਲੋਂ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਾਂ (Agricultural laws) ਦੀ ਹਮਾਇਤ ਵਿਚ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਟਵੀਟ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੇ ਹਨ। 
 

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਬਾਦਲ ਝੂਠ ਬੋਲ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੀ ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਵਲੋਂ ਬਾਦਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵਲੋਂ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਹਮਾਇਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਗਈਆਂ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਵੀ ਦਿਖਾਈਆਂ ਸਨ।

 

ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਬਾਦਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਹੀ ਖੇਤੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਖਾਕਾ ਤਿਆਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਜਿਹੜੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਖੇਤੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਾ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਆਈ ਹੈ ਇਹ ਬਾਦਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੀ ਹੀ ਦੇਣ ਹੈ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਜਦੋਂ ਇਹ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਲਿਆਂਦੇ ਗਏ ਉਸ ਵੇਲੇ ਬਾਦਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵਲੋਂ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਕਾਫੀ ਸੋਹਲੇ ਗਾਏ ਗਏ ਸਨ।

 

ਬਾਦਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਬਆਦ ਹੁਣ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ 'ਤੇ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨਾਂ ਵਿਨ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਹੈ..   

Tags:
Navjot Singh Sidhuਕਿਸਾਨ ਮਸਲਾFarmerfarmer protestSukhbir Badal
अगली
खबर

ਕਰੋੜਪਤੀ ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਮੰਤਰੀ ‘ਤੇ ‘ਤਰਸ’ ਕਰੇਗੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ! ਜਵਾਈ ਨੂੰ ਨੌਕਰੀ ਦੇਣ ਦਾ ਹੈ ਵਿਚਾਰ

Must Watch

PT22M24S

'मॉडल' बनीं माधुरी दीक्षित ?