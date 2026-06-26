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ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਦਫਤਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੁੜ ਬਦਲਿਆ ਸਮਾਂ

Punjab Office Timing Change News: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ 1 ਜੁਲਾਈ ਤੋਂ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਦਫ਼ਤਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਸਵੇਰੇ 9 ਵਜੇ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ਾਮ 5 ਵਜੇ ਤੱਕ ਬਹਾਲ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ।

Written ByRavinder Singh
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਦਫਤਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੁੜ ਬਦਲਿਆ ਸਮਾਂ
Source: ज़ी न्यूज़ डेस्क

About the Author

Ravinder Singh

Ravinder Singh

Ravinder Singh has been working in the news industry for a long time now. He has an overall experience of over 14 years in the news industry. He is currently working as Senior Sub Editor in Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal (Zee PHH).

ट्रेंडिंग

  • न्यूज़
  • फोटो
  • वीडियो
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