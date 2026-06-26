ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਦਫਤਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੁੜ ਬਦਲਿਆ ਸਮਾਂ

राज्य चुनें
Ravinder Singh has been working in the news industry for a long time now. He has an overall experience of over 14 years in the news industry. He is currently working as Senior Sub Editor in Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal (Zee PHH).
Punjab Office Timing Change News: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ 1 ਜੁਲਾਈ ਤੋਂ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਦਫ਼ਤਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਸਵੇਰੇ 9 ਵਜੇ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ਾਮ 5 ਵਜੇ ਤੱਕ ਬਹਾਲ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਗਰਮੀਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਛੁੱਟੀਆਂ ਕਾਰਨ, 1 ਜੂਨ ਤੋਂ 30 ਜੂਨ ਤੱਕ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਦਫ਼ਤਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਸਵੇਰੇ 7:30 ਵਜੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਦਲ ਕੇ ਦੁਪਹਿਰ 1:30 ਵਜੇ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ।