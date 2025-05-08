ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਤਿੰਨ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਸਕੂਲ, ਕਾਲਜ ਤੇ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀਆਂ ਬੰਦ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮ

School and College Closed: ਭਾਰਤ ਤੇ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਚਲਦੇ ਤਣਾਅ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਵਿਦਿਅਕ ਅਦਾਰੇ ਬੰਦ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਹਰਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਬੈਂਸ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਇਹ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਸਿੱਖਿਆ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ, ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਅਤੇ ਏਡਿਡ ਸਕੂਲ, ਕਾਲਜ਼ ਅਤੇ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀਆਂ ਅਗਲੇ 3 ਦਿਨ ਲਈ ਬੰਦ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ ਜਾਰੀ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ |

In view of the evolving situation, it is hereby ordered that all Schools, Colleges, and Universities — Government, Private, and Aided — across entire Punjab shall remain completely closed for the next three days

