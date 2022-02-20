ਵੋਟਿੰਗ ਵਾਲੇ ਦਿਨ ਟਵੀਟੋ-ਟਵੀਟ ਹੋਏ ਰਾਘਵ ਚੱਢਾ, ਵਿਰੋਧੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਲਗਾਏ ਬੂਥ ਕੈਪਚਰਿੰਗ ਦੇ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ
ELECTIONS 2022

ਵੋਟਿੰਗ ਵਾਲੇ ਦਿਨ ਟਵੀਟੋ-ਟਵੀਟ ਹੋਏ ਰਾਘਵ ਚੱਢਾ, ਵਿਰੋਧੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਲਗਾਏ ਬੂਥ ਕੈਪਚਰਿੰਗ ਦੇ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਚ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਦੇ ਲਈ ਵੋਟਿੰਗ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ । ਜਿਸ ਦੇ ਚਲਦਿਆ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸਹਿ ਇੰਚਾਰਜ ਰਾਘਵ ਚੱਢਾ ਟਵੀਟ ਤੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਬੂਥ ਕੈਪਚਰਿੰਗ ਦਾ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ ।

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

ਵੋਟਿੰਗ ਵਾਲੇ ਦਿਨ ਟਵੀਟੋ-ਟਵੀਟ ਹੋਏ ਰਾਘਵ ਚੱਢਾ, ਵਿਰੋਧੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਲਗਾਏ ਬੂਥ ਕੈਪਚਰਿੰਗ ਦੇ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ-  ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਚ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਦੇ ਲਈ ਵੋਟਿੰਗ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ । ਜਿਸ ਦੇ ਚਲਦਿਆ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸਹਿ ਇੰਚਾਰਜ ਰਾਘਵ ਚੱਢਾ ਟਵੀਟ ਤੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰਾਂ ਤੇ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਗਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਕਿ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਬੂਥ ਕੈਪਚਰਿੰਗ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ । ਚੱਡਾ ਦਾ ਦੋਸ਼ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਗੁਰੂਹਰਸਹਾਇ ਦੇ ਬੂਥ ਨੰ. 99 ਦੇ ਸਰਪੰਚ ਹਰ ਵੋਟਰ ਨੂੰ EVM ਮਸ਼ੀਨ ਤੱਕ ਲਿਜਾ ਕੇ ਨੂੰ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਨੂੰ ਵੋਟ ਪਾਉਣ ਦੇ ਲਈ  ਉਤਸਾਹ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। 

ਉੱਥੇ ਹੀ ਦੂਜੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਵਿਚ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਕਿ ਅਜਨਾਲਾ ਦੇ ਬੂਥ ਨੰ. 59 ਪੋਲਿੰਗ ਸਟੇਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਕੁਝ ਸ਼ਰਾਰਤੀ ਅਨਸਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ਰਾਬੀਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਗੁੰਡਾਗਰਦੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ| ਇਲੈਕਸ਼ਨ ਕਮੀਸ਼ਨ ਨੂੰ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਮੰਗ|

 

 

ਤੀਜੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਰਾਘਵ ਚੱਢਾ ਨੇ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਕਿ ਭੋਆ ਦੇ ਬੂਥ ਨੰਬਰ 95 ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਪੋਲਿੰਗ ਏਜੰਟ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਕੁਰਸੀ EVM ਦੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਰੱਖੀ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਜੋ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਫ਼ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਸਕੇ ਕਿ ਕੌਣ ਕਿਸ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੂੰ ਵੋਟ ਪਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤਾਂ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ ਉਹ ਕੁਰਸੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹਟਾ ਰਿਹਾ।

 

 

ਅਗਲੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਰਾਘਵ ਚੱਢਾ ਨੇ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਪੂਰਬੀ ਹਲਕੇ ਦੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੋਟਿੰਗ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਕਿਰਿਆ ਤੇ ਸਵਾਲ ਚੁੱਕੇ ।

 

 

ਅਗਲੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਫ਼ਿਰੋਜ਼ਪੁਰ ਦਿਹਾਤੀ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਹਲਕੇ ਦੇ ਪਿੰਡ ਬੁੱਕਣਖਾਂ ਵਾਲਾ ਵਿਖੇ ਅਹਿੰਸਾ ਦੀਆਂ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ ਆ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਸਥਾਨਕ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਨੂੰ ਸੂਚਿਤ ਕਰਕੇ ਐਕਸ਼ਨ ਲੈਣ ਦੀ ਅਪੀਲ ਕੀਤੀ।

 

