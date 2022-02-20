ਵੋਟਿੰਗ ਵਾਲੇ ਦਿਨ ਟਵੀਟੋ-ਟਵੀਟ ਹੋਏ ਰਾਘਵ ਚੱਢਾ, ਵਿਰੋਧੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਲਗਾਏ ਬੂਥ ਕੈਪਚਰਿੰਗ ਦੇ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ- ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਚ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਦੇ ਲਈ ਵੋਟਿੰਗ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ । ਜਿਸ ਦੇ ਚਲਦਿਆ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸਹਿ ਇੰਚਾਰਜ ਰਾਘਵ ਚੱਢਾ ਟਵੀਟ ਤੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰ ਕੇ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰਾਂ ਤੇ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਗਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਕਿ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਬੂਥ ਕੈਪਚਰਿੰਗ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ । ਚੱਡਾ ਦਾ ਦੋਸ਼ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਗੁਰੂਹਰਸਹਾਇ ਦੇ ਬੂਥ ਨੰ. 99 ਦੇ ਸਰਪੰਚ ਹਰ ਵੋਟਰ ਨੂੰ EVM ਮਸ਼ੀਨ ਤੱਕ ਲਿਜਾ ਕੇ ਨੂੰ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਨੂੰ ਵੋਟ ਪਾਉਣ ਦੇ ਲਈ ਉਤਸਾਹ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

In Guru Har Sahai AC's Booth No. 99 the sarpanch of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is escorting each voter right up till the EVM and influencing them to vote for SAD. This is an outright violation.

For immediate intervention of @ECISVEEP — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) February 20, 2022

ਉੱਥੇ ਹੀ ਦੂਜੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਵਿਚ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਕਿ ਅਜਨਾਲਾ ਦੇ ਬੂਥ ਨੰ. 59 ਪੋਲਿੰਗ ਸਟੇਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਕੁਝ ਸ਼ਰਾਰਤੀ ਅਨਸਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ਰਾਬੀਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਗੁੰਡਾਗਰਦੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ| ਇਲੈਕਸ਼ਨ ਕਮੀਸ਼ਨ ਨੂੰ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਮੰਗ|

Reports of booth capturing coming in from Ajnala AC's Booth No. 59 by some miscreants as well as hooliganism by drunkards outside the polling station.@ECISVEEP - kindly intervene immediately. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) February 20, 2022

ਤੀਜੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਰਾਘਵ ਚੱਢਾ ਨੇ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਕਿ ਭੋਆ ਦੇ ਬੂਥ ਨੰਬਰ 95 ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਪੋਲਿੰਗ ਏਜੰਟ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਕੁਰਸੀ EVM ਦੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਰੱਖੀ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਜੋ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਫ਼ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਸਕੇ ਕਿ ਕੌਣ ਕਿਸ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੂੰ ਵੋਟ ਪਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤਾਂ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ ਉਹ ਕੁਰਸੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹਟਾ ਰਿਹਾ।

In Majitha AC's Booth No 138 the EVM has malfunctioned. In Bhoa AC's Booth No 95, polling agent of Congress has placed his chair next to EVM so that he has a clear view of who is voting for which party. He isn't removing his chair despite complaints.

@ECISVEEP for action pls — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) February 20, 2022

ਅਗਲੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਰਾਘਵ ਚੱਢਾ ਨੇ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਪੂਰਬੀ ਹਲਕੇ ਦੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੋਟਿੰਗ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਕਿਰਿਆ ਤੇ ਸਵਾਲ ਚੁੱਕੇ ।

Attempts of voter suppression in Amritsar East constituency by slowing the process of voting - as a result - long ques, discouraged groups of people etc.

@ECISVEEP your kind intervention needed. More polling officers and better management required here to increase the pace. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) February 20, 2022

ਅਗਲੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਫ਼ਿਰੋਜ਼ਪੁਰ ਦਿਹਾਤੀ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਹਲਕੇ ਦੇ ਪਿੰਡ ਬੁੱਕਣਖਾਂ ਵਾਲਾ ਵਿਖੇ ਅਹਿੰਸਾ ਦੀਆਂ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ ਆ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਸਥਾਨਕ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਨੂੰ ਸੂਚਿਤ ਕਰਕੇ ਐਕਸ਼ਨ ਲੈਣ ਦੀ ਅਪੀਲ ਕੀਤੀ।