ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ 'ਤੇ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਆਗੂਆਂ ਨੇ ਜਤਾਇਆ ਦੁੱਖ

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਮਹਾਨ ਅਥਲੀਟ 'ਉੱਡਣਾ ਸਿੱਖ' ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ਉਤੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਰਾਮਨਾਥ ਕੋਵਿੰਦ, ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ, ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਡੂੰਘੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਾਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।

ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ 'ਤੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਜ਼ਾਹਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।

India mourns the sad demise of legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. He has left an indelible mark on world athletics. Nation will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports. My deepest condolences to his family and countless followers. pic.twitter.com/HsHMXYHypx — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 18, 2021

ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਖੇਡ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕਿਰਨ ਰਿਜੀਜੂ ਨੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਾਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ

मैं आपसे वादा करता हूँ मिल्खा सिंह जी कि हम आपकी अंतिम इच्छा को पूरा करेंगे।

India has lost it's star. Milkha Singh Ji has left us but he will continue to inspire every Indian to shine for India. My deepest condolences to the family. I pray for his soul to rest in peace pic.twitter.com/mQVRvfozkB — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 18, 2021

ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਰਾਮ ਨਾਥ ਕੋਵਿੰਦ ਨੇ ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ 'ਤੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਜ਼ਾਹਰ ਕੀਤਾ।



The passing of sporting icon Milkha Singh fills my heart with grief. The story of his struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians. My deepest condolences to his family members, and countless admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 18, 2021

ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਉਪ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਵੈਂਕਈਆ ਨਾਇਡੂ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ 'ਤੇ ਦੁਖ ਜਤਾਇਆ



Deeply saddened to hear that Shri Milkha Singh ji has passed away. Through his scintillating performances on the world stage, the legendary athlete has stirred and inspired every Indian - and not just in sports. pic.twitter.com/culHcUFXI3 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) June 18, 2021

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ‘ਤੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਜਤਾਇਆ।

Upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji’s demise. It marks the end of an era and India & Punjab are poorer today. My condolences to the bereaved family & millions of fans. The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in peace Sir! pic.twitter.com/7yK8EOHUnS — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 18, 2021



ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ‘ਤੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਜਤਾਇਆ।

Your life, your struggle, your story will continue to give wings to millions of Indians for generations to come. Rest in peace, Flying Sikh #MilkhaSingh. @JeevMilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/yRMHQhr5Ac — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) June 18, 2021

ਸਾਬਕਾ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਹਰਸਿਮਰਤ ਕੌਰ ਬਾਦਲ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ‘ਤੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਜਤਾਇਆ।



Heartbroken to hear of #MilkhaSingh Ji's demise. The nation has lost a legend, but he will live on in our hearts and in history, and be the guiding star for millions of aspiring athletes. May Gurusahab bless the soul. @JeevMilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/dKHn20nzoy — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) June 18, 2021

DSGMC ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮਨਜਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿਰਸਾ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ‘ਤੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਜਤਾਇਆ



Legendary sprinter #MilkhaSingh, The Flying Sikh, an inspiration for millions & India’s proud Olympian has left the mortal world. You were always a fighter Milkha Ji and it saddens our hearts that you lost this battle to Covid. I join the nation in paying you humble tribute pic.twitter.com/f9HBzCOjOh — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 19, 2021

ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮਨੋਹਰ ਲਾਲ ਖੱਟਰ ਨੇ ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ 'ਤੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕੀਤਾ।