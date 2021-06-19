English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee PHH News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Milkha Singh's death

ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ 'ਤੇ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਆਗੂਆਂ ਨੇ ਜਤਾਇਆ ਦੁੱਖ

ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਮਹਾਨ ਅਥਲੀਟ 'ਉੱਡਣਾ ਸਿੱਖ' ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ਉਤੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਰਾਮਨਾਥ ਕੋਵਿੰਦ, ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ, ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਡੂੰਘੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਾਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।  ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ 'ਤੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਜ਼ਾਹਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।  

ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ &#039;ਤੇ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਆਗੂਆਂ ਨੇ ਜਤਾਇਆ ਦੁੱਖ

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਮਹਾਨ ਅਥਲੀਟ 'ਉੱਡਣਾ ਸਿੱਖ' ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ਉਤੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਰਾਮਨਾਥ ਕੋਵਿੰਦ, ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ, ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਡੂੰਘੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਾਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। 

ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਨੇ ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ 'ਤੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਜ਼ਾਹਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।

 

ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਖੇਡ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕਿਰਨ ਰਿਜੀਜੂ ਨੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਾਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ

 

ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਰਾਮ ਨਾਥ ਕੋਵਿੰਦ ਨੇ ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ 'ਤੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਜ਼ਾਹਰ ਕੀਤਾ।
 

ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਉਪ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਵੈਂਕਈਆ ਨਾਇਡੂ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ 'ਤੇ ਦੁਖ ਜਤਾਇਆ
 

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ‘ਤੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਜਤਾਇਆ।

 

ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ‘ਤੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਜਤਾਇਆ।

 

ਸਾਬਕਾ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਹਰਸਿਮਰਤ ਕੌਰ ਬਾਦਲ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ‘ਤੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਜਤਾਇਆ। 
 

DSGMC  ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮਨਜਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿਰਸਾ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ‘ਤੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਜਤਾਇਆ
 

ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮਨੋਹਰ ਲਾਲ ਖੱਟਰ ਨੇ ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ 'ਤੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕੀਤਾ। 

 

 

Tags:
Milkha Singh's deathpolitical leadersਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦਾ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ
अगली
खबर

'ਫਲਾਇੰਗ ਸਿੱਖ' ਮਿਲਖਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਦਾ 91 ਸਾਲ ਦੀ ਉਮਰ 'ਚ ਹੋਇਆ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ

Must Watch

PT7M50S

Breaking : जयपुर ACB की Alwar जिले में बड़ी कार्रवाई। Jaipur Acb Action। Alwar ESI Hospital। Alwar