Punjab Corporation Election: ਕਾਰਪੋਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਲਈ AAP ਸਕਰੀਨਿੰਗ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੇ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ

Punjab Corporation Election: ਕਾਰਪੋਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਦੇ ਐਲਾਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਹੀ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਕਮਰ ਕੱਸ ਲਈ ਹੈ। AAP ਨੇ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਦਾ ਲਈ ਸਕਰੀਨਿੰਗ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੇ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ।
The Aam Aadmi Party hereby announces the members of the Screening Committees for the upcoming
Local body elections in the state of Punjab : pic.twitter.com/9RjMzYrphO
— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) December 8, 2024