Punjab Corporation Election: ਕਾਰਪੋਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਲਈ AAP ਸਕਰੀਨਿੰਗ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੇ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ
Punjab Corporation Election: ਕਾਰਪੋਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਦੇ ਐਲਾਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਹੀ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਕਮਰ ਕੱਸ ਲਈ ਹੈ। AAP ਨੇ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਦਾ ਲਈ ਸਕਰੀਨਿੰਗ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੇ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। 

Written By  Manpreet Singh|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2024, 02:51 PM IST

Punjab Corporation Election: ਕਾਰਪੋਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਦੇ ਐਲਾਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਹੀ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਕਮਰ ਕੱਸ ਲਈ ਹੈ। AAP ਨੇ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਦਾ ਲਈ ਸਕਰੀਨਿੰਗ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੇ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। 

