ਕੀ 'ਆਪ' ਦੇ ਹੋਣਗੇ ਸਿੱਧੂ !! ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰ ਕੀਤੀ 'ਆਪ' ਦੀ ਸ਼ਲਾਘਾ

ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਦੇ ਜਰੀਏ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਤਰੀਫ਼ ਕਰ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸਾਡੀ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਲਈ ਮੇਰੀ ਸੋਚ ਅਤੇ ਕੰਮ ਨੂੰ ਹਮੇਸਾਂ ਮਾਨਤਾ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। 

ਕੀ &#039;ਆਪ&#039; ਦੇ ਹੋਣਗੇ ਸਿੱਧੂ !! ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰ ਕੀਤੀ &#039;ਆਪ&#039; ਦੀ ਸ਼ਲਾਘਾ

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਦੇ ਜਰੀਏ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਤਰੀਫ਼ ਕਰ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸਾਡੀ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਲਈ ਮੇਰੀ ਸੋਚ ਅਤੇ ਕੰਮ ਨੂੰ ਹਮੇਸਾਂ ਮਾਨਤਾ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਚਾਹੇ 2017 ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਬੇਅਦਬੀ, ਨਸ਼ਾ, ਕਿਸਾਨੀ, ਭ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਟਾਚਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦਰਪੇਸ਼ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਸੰਕਟ ਹੋਵੇ ਜਾਂ ਅੱਜ ਜਦ ਮੈਂ 'ਪੰਜਾਬ ਮਾਡਲ' ਦੇ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ - ਅਸਲ 'ਚ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਲਈ ਕੌਣ ਲੜ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।

