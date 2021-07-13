ਕੀ 'ਆਪ' ਦੇ ਹੋਣਗੇ ਸਿੱਧੂ !! ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰ ਕੀਤੀ 'ਆਪ' ਦੀ ਸ਼ਲਾਘਾ

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ: ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਦੇ ਜਰੀਏ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਤਰੀਫ਼ ਕਰ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸਾਡੀ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਲਈ ਮੇਰੀ ਸੋਚ ਅਤੇ ਕੰਮ ਨੂੰ ਹਮੇਸਾਂ ਮਾਨਤਾ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਚਾਹੇ 2017 ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਬੇਅਦਬੀ, ਨਸ਼ਾ, ਕਿਸਾਨੀ, ਭ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਟਾਚਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦਰਪੇਸ਼ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਸੰਕਟ ਹੋਵੇ ਜਾਂ ਅੱਜ ਜਦ ਮੈਂ 'ਪੰਜਾਬ ਮਾਡਲ' ਦੇ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ - ਅਸਲ 'ਚ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਲਈ ਕੌਣ ਲੜ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।

Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision & work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present “Punjab Model” It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab. https://t.co/6AmEYhSP67 pic.twitter.com/7udIIGkq1l

