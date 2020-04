कोरोना वायरस से मुतास्सिर हुईं ज़ोया मोरानी को लेकर सामने आई ये ख़बर

Written by A Covid-19 Positive but also a Faith Positive Patient, my sister @shazamorani Repost @shazamorani So happy to be home. I wrote a letter to @theitihaascompany while I was hospitalised. It’s long so please bear with me It felt so good. Can’t wait to read the book with everyone’s experiences. #WriteToRemember and email yours to theitihaascompany@gmail.com

A post shared by Zoa (@zoamorani) on Apr 12, 2020 at 1:11am PDT