ममता बनर्जी के खिलाफ BJP का प्रोटेस्ट, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज, वॉटर कैनन भी छोड़े

कोलकाता: मगरिबी बंगाल में भाजपा लीडरों के हो रहे कत्ल को लेकर आज पार्टी कारकुन राजधानी कोलकाता में जगह-जगह प्रोटेस्ट कर रहे हैं. भाजपा ने इस प्रोटेस्ट का नाम 'नबन्ना चलो' चलो नाम दिया है.
#WATCH Howrah: BJP workers try to break police barricade put in place to stop the Party's 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the alleged killing of party workers in the state; police use tear gas to bring the situation under control.#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ChQdi0NYXj
— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020
प्रोटेस्ट के दौरान भाजपा कारकुन और पुलिस के दरमियान तसादुम हो गया. पुलिस ने मुज़ाहिरीन पर जमकर लाठियां बरसाईं.
West Bengal: Police use water cannon & lathi-charge to disperse BJP workers during a protest at Hastings in Kolkata.
BJP has launched a state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation march today to protest against the alleged killing of its party workers. pic.twitter.com/T2om4xUxlq
— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020
पुलिस ने मुज़ाहिरीन पर वॉटर कैनन का भी इस्तेमाल किया, जिसके चलते कई कारकुन ज़ख्मी भी हुए हैं. बीजेपी के इस प्रोटेस्ट को देखते हुए पार्टी हेडक्वॉर्टर के बाहर भारी तादाद में सिक्योरिटी फोर्स को तैनात किया गया था.
