kolkata

ममता बनर्जी के खिलाफ BJP का प्रोटेस्ट, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज, वॉटर कैनन भी छोड़े

बीजेपी के इस प्रोटेस्ट को देखते हुए पार्टी हेडक्वॉर्टर के बाहर भारी तादाद में सिक्योरिटी फोर्स को तैनात किया गया था.

फोटो बशुक्रिया ANI

कोलकाता: मगरिबी बंगाल में भाजपा लीडरों के हो रहे कत्ल को लेकर आज पार्टी कारकुन राजधानी कोलकाता में जगह-जगह प्रोटेस्ट कर रहे हैं. भाजपा ने इस प्रोटेस्ट का नाम 'नबन्ना चलो' चलो नाम दिया है.

प्रोटेस्ट के दौरान भाजपा कारकुन और पुलिस के दरमियान तसादुम हो गया. पुलिस ने मुज़ाहिरीन पर जमकर लाठियां बरसाईं.

पुलिस ने मुज़ाहिरीन पर वॉटर कैनन का भी इस्तेमाल किया, जिसके चलते कई कारकुन ज़ख्मी भी हुए हैं. बीजेपी के इस प्रोटेस्ट को देखते हुए पार्टी हेडक्वॉर्टर के बाहर भारी तादाद में सिक्योरिटी फोर्स को तैनात किया गया था.

