Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Salaam News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jaswant Singh

साबिक मरकज़ी वज़ीर जसवंत सिंह का 82 साल की उम्र में इंतेकाल

पीएम ने कहा कि अटल जी की हुकूमत के दौरान उन्होंने अहम मेहकमों को संभाला और वित्त, रक्षा और विदेश मामलों की दुनिया में एक मजबूत छाप छोड़ी. उनके निधन से दुखी हूं

साबिक मरकज़ी वज़ीर जसवंत सिंह का 82 साल की उम्र में इंतेकाल
फाइल फोटो

नई दिल्ली: साबिक मरकज़ी वज़ीर और भाजपा के सीनियर लीडर रहे जसवंत सिंह का इंतेकाल हो गया है. वो 82 साल के थे और लंबे वक्त से बीमार चल रहे थे. उनके इंतेकाल पर वज़ीरे आज़म नरेंद्र मोदी और वज़ीरे दिफा (Defence Minister) राजनाथ सिंह ने दुख का इज़हार किया है. 

बता दें कि जसवंत सिंह 1999 से 2004 तक रही अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी हुकूमत में कोर टीम में शामिल थे. उन्होंने हुकूमत में डिफेंस मिनिस्टर समेत कई वज़ारतों का ओहदा संभाला.

पीएम ने कहा कि अटल जी की हुकूमत के दौरान उन्होंने अहम मेहकमों को संभाला और वित्त, रक्षा और विदेश मामलों की दुनिया में एक मजबूत छाप छोड़ी. उनके निधन से दुखी हूं.

राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा है कि जसवंत जी को उनकी काबिलियत और मुल्क के लिए की गई यादगार खिदमात के लिए हमेशा याद किया जाएगा. उन्होने राजस्थान में भाजपा को मज़बूत करने में भी अहम किरदार अदा किया है. इस दुख के वक्त में उनके परिवार और साथियों के तईं हमदर्दी.

Zee Salaam LIVE TV

Tags:
Jaswant SinghFormer Union ministerpassed awaynewsRajasthan
अगली
खबर

शिरोमणि अकाली दल ने छोड़ा भाजपा दामन, किसान बिल को लेकर थी अनबन

Must Watch

PT30M

राजस्थान की सभी बड़ी खबरें 'News @ 9 am'