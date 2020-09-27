साबिक मरकज़ी वज़ीर जसवंत सिंह का 82 साल की उम्र में इंतेकाल

नई दिल्ली: साबिक मरकज़ी वज़ीर और भाजपा के सीनियर लीडर रहे जसवंत सिंह का इंतेकाल हो गया है. वो 82 साल के थे और लंबे वक्त से बीमार चल रहे थे. उनके इंतेकाल पर वज़ीरे आज़म नरेंद्र मोदी और वज़ीरे दिफा (Defence Minister) राजनाथ सिंह ने दुख का इज़हार किया है.
बता दें कि जसवंत सिंह 1999 से 2004 तक रही अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी हुकूमत में कोर टीम में शामिल थे. उन्होंने हुकूमत में डिफेंस मिनिस्टर समेत कई वज़ारतों का ओहदा संभाला.
Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020
पीएम ने कहा कि अटल जी की हुकूमत के दौरान उन्होंने अहम मेहकमों को संभाला और वित्त, रक्षा और विदेश मामलों की दुनिया में एक मजबूत छाप छोड़ी. उनके निधन से दुखी हूं.
Shri Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti.
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 27, 2020
राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा है कि जसवंत जी को उनकी काबिलियत और मुल्क के लिए की गई यादगार खिदमात के लिए हमेशा याद किया जाएगा. उन्होने राजस्थान में भाजपा को मज़बूत करने में भी अहम किरदार अदा किया है. इस दुख के वक्त में उनके परिवार और साथियों के तईं हमदर्दी.
