साबिक मरकज़ी वज़ीर जसवंत सिंह का 82 साल की उम्र में इंतेकाल

नई दिल्ली: साबिक मरकज़ी वज़ीर और भाजपा के सीनियर लीडर रहे जसवंत सिंह का इंतेकाल हो गया है. वो 82 साल के थे और लंबे वक्त से बीमार चल रहे थे. उनके इंतेकाल पर वज़ीरे आज़म नरेंद्र मोदी और वज़ीरे दिफा (Defence Minister) राजनाथ सिंह ने दुख का इज़हार किया है.

बता दें कि जसवंत सिंह 1999 से 2004 तक रही अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी हुकूमत में कोर टीम में शामिल थे. उन्होंने हुकूमत में डिफेंस मिनिस्टर समेत कई वज़ारतों का ओहदा संभाला.

Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020