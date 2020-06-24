Victory Day Parade में हिंदुस्तानी फौज ने दिखाया अपना दम, राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा- मुझे फख्र है

नई दिल्ली: रूस की 75वीं विक्ट्री डे परेड में हिंदुस्तानी फौज ने भी अपनी हिम्मत का मुज़ाहिरा किया. इस दौरान वज़ीरे दिफा राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा है कि मुझे इस बात का फख्र है कि इस परेड में हिंदुस्तान की तीनों अफवाज ने इस परेड में शिरकत की.

Attending the Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow today to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory of the Soviet People in the great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

I am proud that a Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces is also participating in this parade. pic.twitter.com/0zBiaKH5r1

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 24, 2020