Victory Day Parade में हिंदुस्तानी फौज ने दिखाया अपना दम, राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा- मुझे फख्र है

राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा है कि मुझे इस बात का फख्र है कि इस परेड में हिंदुस्तान की तीनों अफवाज ने इस परेड में शिरकत की.

नई दिल्ली: रूस की 75वीं विक्ट्री डे परेड में हिंदुस्तानी फौज ने भी अपनी हिम्मत का मुज़ाहिरा किया. इस दौरान वज़ीरे दिफा राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा है कि मुझे इस बात का फख्र है कि इस परेड में हिंदुस्तान की तीनों अफवाज ने इस परेड में शिरकत की.

राजनाथ सिंह ने ट्वीट कर कहा,"1941-1945 के वतन परस्त जंग में सोवियत लोगों की जीत की 75वीं सालगिरह मनाने के लिए मॉस्को में रेड स्क्वायर पर विक्ट्री डे परेड में हिस्सा ले रहा हूं. मुझे फख्र है कि हिंदुस्तानी की तीनों फौजों के दस्ते भी इस परेड में हिस्सा ले रहे हैं.

बता दें कि रूस की विक्ट्री डी परेड की अहमियत इस बार इसलिए बढ़ गई क्योंकि गलवान में हिंदुस्तान की हिम्मत देखने के बाद चीन और हिंदुस्तान दोनों मुल्कों के वुज़राए दिफा (Defence Ministers) और दोनों ही मुल्कों फौजों के दस्ते इस परेड में शामिल हैं. 

