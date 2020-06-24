Victory Day Parade में हिंदुस्तानी फौज ने दिखाया अपना दम, राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा- मुझे फख्र है

नई दिल्ली: रूस की 75वीं विक्ट्री डे परेड में हिंदुस्तानी फौज ने भी अपनी हिम्मत का मुज़ाहिरा किया. इस दौरान वज़ीरे दिफा राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा है कि मुझे इस बात का फख्र है कि इस परेड में हिंदुस्तान की तीनों अफवाज ने इस परेड में शिरकत की.
Attending the Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow today to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory of the Soviet People in the great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.
I am proud that a Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces is also participating in this parade. pic.twitter.com/0zBiaKH5r1
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 24, 2020
राजनाथ सिंह ने ट्वीट कर कहा,"1941-1945 के वतन परस्त जंग में सोवियत लोगों की जीत की 75वीं सालगिरह मनाने के लिए मॉस्को में रेड स्क्वायर पर विक्ट्री डे परेड में हिस्सा ले रहा हूं. मुझे फख्र है कि हिंदुस्तानी की तीनों फौजों के दस्ते भी इस परेड में हिस्सा ले रहे हैं.
Impressive turnout of the Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow is indeed an extremely proud and happy moment for me. pic.twitter.com/csEKNGKFLU
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 24, 2020
बता दें कि रूस की विक्ट्री डी परेड की अहमियत इस बार इसलिए बढ़ गई क्योंकि गलवान में हिंदुस्तान की हिम्मत देखने के बाद चीन और हिंदुस्तान दोनों मुल्कों के वुज़राए दिफा (Defence Ministers) और दोनों ही मुल्कों फौजों के दस्ते इस परेड में शामिल हैं.
