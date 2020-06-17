हिंदुस्तान-चीन कशीदगी पर पीएम मोदी ने 19 जून का बुलाई ऑल पार्टी मीटिंग

नई दिल्ली: हिंदुस्तान और चीन के दरमियान जारी कशीदगी पर वज़ीरे आज़म नरेंद्र मोदी (Pm Narendra Modi) ने 19 जून को ऑल पार्टी मीटिंग बुलाई है. यह जानकारी वज़ीरे आज़म दफ्तार (पीएमओ) ने ट्वीट के ज़रिए दी है.

In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister @narendramodi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting.

