हिंदुस्तान-चीन कशीदगी पर पीएम मोदी ने 19 जून का बुलाई ऑल पार्टी मीटिंग

भारत-चीन सरहदी इलाकों में हालात पर चर्चा करने के लिए प्रधान मंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 19 जून को शाम 5 बजे ऑल पार्टी मीटिंग बुलाई है.

नई दिल्ली: हिंदुस्तान और चीन के दरमियान जारी कशीदगी पर वज़ीरे आज़म नरेंद्र मोदी (Pm Narendra Modi) ने 19 जून को ऑल पार्टी मीटिंग बुलाई है. यह जानकारी वज़ीरे आज़म दफ्तार (पीएमओ) ने ट्वीट के ज़रिए दी है. 

भारत-चीन सरहदी इलाकों में हालात पर चर्चा करने के लिए प्रधान मंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 19 जून को शाम 5 बजे ऑल पार्टी मीटिंग बुलाई है. मुख्तलिफ सियासी जमातों के सद्र इस वर्चुअल मीटिंग में हिस्सा लेंगी.

