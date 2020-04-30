Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Salaam News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bollywood

ऋषि कपूर के इंतेकाल से सियासी जगत में शोक की लहर, पीएम मोदी ने कहा मैं हैरान हूं

बॉलीवुड के मशहूर अदाकार ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) का मुंबई के हॉस्पिटल में इंतेकाल हो गया है. वो 67 साल के थे.जानिए किसने क्या कहा..    

ऋषि कपूर के इंतेकाल से सियासी जगत में शोक की लहर, पीएम मोदी ने कहा मैं हैरान हूं

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अदाकार 67 साला ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) का  मुंबई के हॉस्पिटल में इंतेकाल हो गया है. ऋषि कपूर की अचानक तबीयत खराब हो गई जिसके बाद उन्हें बुध की सुबह उनके परिवार ने एचएन रिलायंस हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट कराया था. ऋषि कपूर के इंतेकाल की खबर सबसे पहले सुपरस्टार अमिताभ बच्चन ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर दी. उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि ऋषि कपूर नहीं रहे. बिग बी ने यह भी कहा कि ऋषि के जाने बाद वह टूट गए हैं. हांलाकि बाद में उन्होंने ट्वीट डिलीट कर दिया था.

ऋषि कपूर के इंतेक़ाल की खबर को लेकर सियासी जगत के कई लीडरान समेत पीएम मोदी ने भी शोक जताया है. पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि " ऋषि कपूर जी  मल्टी टेलेन्टेड, प्यारे और जीवंत इंसान थे। वह टैलेंट के पॉवरहाउस थे. मैं हमेशा सोशल मीडिया पर भी अपनी बातचीत को याद करूंगा. वह फिल्मों के साथ साथ हिंदुस्तान के तरक्की के बारे में सोचा करते थे. उनके इंतेक़ाल से दुखी हूं . 

सद्रे जम्हूरिया रामनाथ कोविंद ने ट्वीट कर गहरा दुख जताया उन्होंने लिखा ऋषि कपूर के अचानक इंतेक़ाल से गहरा दुःख हुआ है. उनके सदाबहार और खुशनुमा शख्सियत और एनर्जी के चलते यह भरोसा करना मुश्किल है कि वे नहीं रहे. उनका इंतेकाल सिने जगत के लिए कभी पूरा ना होने वाला नुकसान है. उनके परिवार, शुभचिंतकों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी शोक संवेदनाएं.

मध्य प्रदेश के सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने भी ट्वीट कर शोक जाहिर किया उन्होंने लिखा बिछड़े वो कुछ इस अदा से कि रुत ही बदल गई,एक शख़्स ही सारे दिलों को वीरान कर गया. फिल्मों का पूरा संसार जिनके बिना खुद को हमेंशा अधूरा महसूस करेगा.

कांग्रेस लीडर राहुल गांधी ने भी ट्वीट कर शोक जताते हुए लिखा कि यह हिंदुस्तानी सिनेमा के लिए ख़ौफनाक सप्ताह है, एक और दिग्गज अदाकार ऋषि कपूर का इंतेक़ाल हो गया है. एक अद्भुत अदाकार, उन्हें बहुत याद किया जाएगा. इस दुख के वक्त में उनके परिवार, मित्रों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना.

दिल्ली सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि अदाकार ऋषि कपूर के अचानक इंतेकाल से गहरा दुख हुआ. यह बड़ा भयानक नुकसान हुआ है..शोकग्रस्त परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदना। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे.

वज़ीरे दाख़िला अमित शाह ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि दिग्गज अदाकार ऋषि कपूर जी के इंतेक़ाल के बारे में जानकर दर्द हुआ. ऋषि जी का निधन भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए एक कभी पूरा ना होने वाला नुकसान है. उन्हें उनके असाधारण अदाकारी कौशल के लिए हमेंशा याद किया जाएगा.

मग़रिबी बंगाल सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने लिखा कि सम्मानित और बहुमुखी फिल्म अदाकार ऋषि कपूर  के इंतेकाल पर गहरा दुख हुआ. उन्होंने 150 से ज़्यादा फिल्मों में अदाकारी की है. उनके परिवार, दोस्तों, प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना.

डिफेंस मिनिस्टर राजनाथ सिंह ने भी ट्वीट कर अदाकार ऋषि कपूर  के इंतेकाल पर दुख जताया उन्होंने लिखा ऋषि कपूर अपने अनमोल अंदाज और अदाकारी से अपने प्रशंसकों के दिलों में खास जगह बनाई. दुख की इस घड़ी में मेरे विचार उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं.

मरकज़ी वज़ीर रवि शंकर प्रसाद, लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिड़ला, प्रकाश जावड़ेकर, त्रिपुरा सीएम बिप्लब देव , नायब सद्रे जम्हूरिया वैंकया नायडू ने भी ट्वीट कर शोक ज़ाहिर किया. 

 

Tags:
Bollywoodऋषि कपूरऋषि कपूर की निधनrishi kapoorRishi kapoor death
अगली
खबर

नहीं रहे सदाबहार अदाकार ऋषि कपूर, अचानक तबियत ख़राब होने के बाद हुआ इंतेकाल

Must Watch

PT9M34S

देश में कोरोना के 29,974 मरीज,937 की मौत,वहीं 24 घंटे में 1594 नए मरीज