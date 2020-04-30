ऋषि कपूर के इंतेकाल से सियासी जगत में शोक की लहर, पीएम मोदी ने कहा मैं हैरान हूं

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अदाकार 67 साला ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) का मुंबई के हॉस्पिटल में इंतेकाल हो गया है. ऋषि कपूर की अचानक तबीयत खराब हो गई जिसके बाद उन्हें बुध की सुबह उनके परिवार ने एचएन रिलायंस हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट कराया था. ऋषि कपूर के इंतेकाल की खबर सबसे पहले सुपरस्टार अमिताभ बच्चन ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर दी. उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि ऋषि कपूर नहीं रहे. बिग बी ने यह भी कहा कि ऋषि के जाने बाद वह टूट गए हैं. हांलाकि बाद में उन्होंने ट्वीट डिलीट कर दिया था.

ऋषि कपूर के इंतेक़ाल की खबर को लेकर सियासी जगत के कई लीडरान समेत पीएम मोदी ने भी शोक जताया है. पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि " ऋषि कपूर जी मल्टी टेलेन्टेड, प्यारे और जीवंत इंसान थे। वह टैलेंट के पॉवरहाउस थे. मैं हमेशा सोशल मीडिया पर भी अपनी बातचीत को याद करूंगा. वह फिल्मों के साथ साथ हिंदुस्तान के तरक्की के बारे में सोचा करते थे. उनके इंतेक़ाल से दुखी हूं .

Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

सद्रे जम्हूरिया रामनाथ कोविंद ने ट्वीट कर गहरा दुख जताया उन्होंने लिखा ऋषि कपूर के अचानक इंतेक़ाल से गहरा दुःख हुआ है. उनके सदाबहार और खुशनुमा शख्सियत और एनर्जी के चलते यह भरोसा करना मुश्किल है कि वे नहीं रहे. उनका इंतेकाल सिने जगत के लिए कभी पूरा ना होने वाला नुकसान है. उनके परिवार, शुभचिंतकों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी शोक संवेदनाएं.

Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise is shocking. An evergreen personality with an always smiling face, he was so full of life that it's difficult to believe that he is no more. A huge loss for the entertainment industry. Let us pray for his soul. Condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 30, 2020

मध्य प्रदेश के सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने भी ट्वीट कर शोक जाहिर किया उन्होंने लिखा बिछड़े वो कुछ इस अदा से कि रुत ही बदल गई,एक शख़्स ही सारे दिलों को वीरान कर गया. फिल्मों का पूरा संसार जिनके बिना खुद को हमेंशा अधूरा महसूस करेगा.

बिछड़े वो कुछ इस अदा से कि रुत ही बदल गई।

एक शख़्स ही सारे दिलों को वीरान कर गया। फिल्मों का समृद्ध संसार जिनके बिना स्वयं को सदैव अधूरा महसूस करेगा, उनके असमय जाने से दिल भारी है। #RishiKapoor जी के निधन से उत्पन्न मनोरंजन जगत के शून्य को कभी भरा न जा सकेगा। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 30, 2020

कांग्रेस लीडर राहुल गांधी ने भी ट्वीट कर शोक जताते हुए लिखा कि यह हिंदुस्तानी सिनेमा के लिए ख़ौफनाक सप्ताह है, एक और दिग्गज अदाकार ऋषि कपूर का इंतेक़ाल हो गया है. एक अद्भुत अदाकार, उन्हें बहुत याद किया जाएगा. इस दुख के वक्त में उनके परिवार, मित्रों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना.

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

दिल्ली सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि अदाकार ऋषि कपूर के अचानक इंतेकाल से गहरा दुख हुआ. यह बड़ा भयानक नुकसान हुआ है..शोकग्रस्त परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदना। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे.

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2020

वज़ीरे दाख़िला अमित शाह ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि दिग्गज अदाकार ऋषि कपूर जी के इंतेक़ाल के बारे में जानकर दर्द हुआ. ऋषि जी का निधन भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए एक कभी पूरा ना होने वाला नुकसान है. उन्हें उनके असाधारण अदाकारी कौशल के लिए हमेंशा याद किया जाएगा.

Pained to know about the passing away of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor ji. He was an institution in himself. Rishi ji’s demise is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. He will always be remembered for his exceptional acting skills. Condolences to his family & followers. Om Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 30, 2020

मग़रिबी बंगाल सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने लिखा कि सम्मानित और बहुमुखी फिल्म अदाकार ऋषि कपूर के इंतेकाल पर गहरा दुख हुआ. उन्होंने 150 से ज़्यादा फिल्मों में अदाकारी की है. उनके परिवार, दोस्तों, प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना.

Deeply shocked & saddened at the demise of the iconic & versatile film actor #RishiKapoor. A National Film Award winner, he acted in more than than 150 films. He endured his illness with dignity and grace. My condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 30, 2020

डिफेंस मिनिस्टर राजनाथ सिंह ने भी ट्वीट कर अदाकार ऋषि कपूर के इंतेकाल पर दुख जताया उन्होंने लिखा ऋषि कपूर अपने अनमोल अंदाज और अदाकारी से अपने प्रशंसकों के दिलों में खास जगह बनाई. दुख की इस घड़ी में मेरे विचार उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं.

Anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. He carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 30, 2020

मरकज़ी वज़ीर रवि शंकर प्रसाद, लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिड़ला, प्रकाश जावड़ेकर, त्रिपुरा सीएम बिप्लब देव , नायब सद्रे जम्हूरिया वैंकया नायडू ने भी ट्वीट कर शोक ज़ाहिर किया.

Saddened by the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor who left a profound imprint on Bollywood by his versatile acting. Have grown up watching many of his films since my student days.

A great loss to the world of creativity.

My sincere condolences!

ॐ शान्ति!! — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 30, 2020

The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti