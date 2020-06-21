Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Solar Eclpise Updates

Solar Eclpise 2020: देखिए मुख्तलिफ शहरों में किस तरह नज़र आ रहा है सूरज ग्रहण

ध्यान रहे कि सूरज ग्रहण को नंगी आंखों से नहीं देखना चाहिए. साइंस के मुताबिक नंगी आंखों से सूरज ग्रहण देखना आंखों के लिए नुकसान दायक साबित हो सकता है.

फोटो बशुक्रिया ANI

नई दिल्ली: आज साल का पहला सूरज ग्रहण है. इस तरह का सूरज ग्रहण करीब 500 साल बाद एक लग रहा है. सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 9 बजकर 15 मिनट पर शुरु हुआ और यह बजकर 4 मिनट तक रहेगा. हिंदुस्तान के मुख्तलिफ शहरों समेत हिंदुस्तान से बाहर की भी तस्वीरें आ रही हैं. 

ध्यान रहे कि सूरज ग्रहण को नंगी आंखों से नहीं देखना चाहिए. साइंस के मुताबिक नंगी आंखों से सूरज ग्रहण देखना आंखों के लिए नुकसान दायक साबित हो सकता है. सूरज ग्रहण को सोलर फिल्टर चश्मे या फिर टेलीस्कोप की मदद से ही देख सकते हैं. इसके अलावा बाजार में कई सर्टिफाइड चश्में दस्तेयाब हैं.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

