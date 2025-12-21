History At Dawn, Domination By Dusk: What Unfolded In Women’s T20 Internationals At Visakhapatnam Left The Cricket World Talking

Women’s T20 International Cricket: Visakhapatnam witnessed a memorable chapter in Indian women’s cricket on Sunday (December 21) as Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian batter to cross the 4,000-run mark in Women’s T20 Internationals. The historic moment took place during the opening match of the five-T20I series against Sri Lanka Women at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

The stylish left-hander reached the milestone during her knock of 25 runs, adding another feather to an already illustrious career. With this achievement, she also became only the second woman in the world to score 4,000 runs in T20Is. She joined New Zealand great Suzie Bates, who has scored 4,716 runs in the format.

Mandhana’s latest record also stands out for its speed, as she reached 4,000 T20I runs in just 3,227 balls. Sh emerged as the fastest woman to do so. Bates had taken 3,675 balls to reach the same landmark. The Indian opener now has 4,007 runs in T20Is, 5,322 runs in ODIs and 629 runs in test cricket, leaving her just 42 runs short of completing 10,000 runs in women’s international cricket.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The historic evening turned even brighter for the home side as India Women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, produced a dominant performance to register an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Women. The win handed the Women in Blue a 1-0 lead in the T20I series.

Jemimah Rodrigues played the starring role in the chase with a superb unbeaten half-century. Chasing a target of 122, she struck an unbeaten 69 off 44 deliveries, decorating her innings with 10 boundaries. Her fluent knock guided India to the target in just 14.4 overs and also helped her equal Mithali Raj’s record of four 50-plus scores against Sri Lanka in Women’s T20Is.

Mandhana and Jemimah laid the foundation for the successful chase by adding a vital 54-run partnership for the second wicket. It firmly placed India in control. Jemimah then shared an unbroken 55-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who remained unbeaten on 15 to see the team home.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka Women were held to 121 for 6 after being put in to bat. Opener Vishmi Gunaratne emerged as the top scorer for the visitors with 39 off 43 balls, with Harshitha Samarawickrama contributing 21.

India’s bowlers delivered a disciplined effort, led by Deepti Sharma, who returned economical player of 1 for 20 from her four overs, including a maiden. Kranti Gaud claimed 1 for 23 from three overs and Shree Charani picked up one wicket after conceding 30 runs in her four-over spell.

Brief Scores

Sri Lanka Women 121/6 in 20 overs (Vishmi Gunaratne 39, Harshitha Samarawickrama 21; Deepti Sharma 1/20) vs India Women (Jemimah Rodrigues 69*, Smriti Mandhana 25; Inoka Ranaweera 1/17).