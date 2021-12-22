India beat Pakistan in hockey Asian Champions Trophy to clinch bronze

India beat Pakistan in thrilling Asian Champions Trophy hockey third place playoff to clinch bronze medal.

Harmanpreet converted a penalty to start things off for India. Pakistan however managed to equalise in the second quarter. In the third quarter, India were down to 10 man thanks to a Green Card given to India captain Manpreet Singh. Pakistan took advantage of this Indian crisis and pressed hard and scored the lead.

But right at the cusp of third quarter, with few second remaining on the clock, Sumit struck the equaliser for India.

Eight minutes away from the final whistle, India got another PC and Varun Kumar convered it to take 3-2 lead.

Pakistan got two back to back PCs but India defended them well. Pakistan goalkeeper Amjad Ali, who had a good game, committed a mistake soon and Akashdeep smashed the ball into the net. But Pakistan quickly hit another field goal to make 4-3.

With India down to just nine players going in the last two minutes, it was a close call but Manpreet Singh and Co managed to hold the rivals to 4-3 and won the contest. And with that the bronze medal.