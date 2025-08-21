India Announce Squad For Women’s Asia Cup 2025; Check Complete Team, Full Schedule & More

India have announced their 20-member hockey squad for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from 5th to 14th September 2025. Seasoned mid-fielder Salima Tete will lead the India side in Asia's premier hockey tournament.

Notably, the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 holds added significance as the winner of the tournament will earn a direct qualification for the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026, making it a crucial event in the international hockey calendar.

India have been drawn in Pool B, where they will face Japan, Thailand, and Singapore. They will open their campaign against Thailand on September 5, followed by a clash with Japan on September 6. India will play their final pool-stage match against Singapore on September 8.

The India squad, which will be led by 23-year-old Salima, features a balanced mix of youth and experience with goalkeepers Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam providing depth under the post. The defence unit will be marshalled by experienced players like Nikki Pradhan and Udita, supported by youngsters Manisha Chauhan, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, and Ishika Chaudhary.

In the midfield, the team boasts strong names such as Neha, Captain Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Sunelita Toppo, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, ensuring both creativity and stability. The forward line includes a blend of seasoned campaigners and rising stars - Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal.

"We are excited about the squad we have selected for the Women’s Asia Cup in Hangzhou. The group has been training with great intensity, and we have tried to strike the right balance between experienced campaigners and young talent. Our focus will be on playing an aggressive and disciplined brand of hockey, and we believe this team has the capability to compete strongly against the best in Asia," said Indian Women’s team chief coach Harendra Singh, on the squad.

"The Women’s Asia Cup is not only a prestigious continental championship but also a direct qualifying event for the 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup. With the winner earning an automatic berth, the stakes are extremely high. Every match will test our composure, fitness, and tactical execution. The players are motivated to rise to the occasion, and we are confident of delivering performances that make India proud," he added.

India's Squad for Women's Asia Cup 2025:

Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary

Midfielders: Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika, Sangita Kumari

Women's Asia Cup 2025 India Schedule

September 5 - India vs Thailand - 2:30 pm local time, 12:00 pm IST

September 6 - Japan vs India - 7:00 pm local time, 4:30 pm IST

September 8 - India vs Singapore - 2:30 pm local time, 12:00 pm IST