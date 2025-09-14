The Indian women's hockey team will face a strong Chinese side in a highly anticipated final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 14. This final match is crucial as the winner will secure a direct berth in the 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Notably, India secured their spot in the final after a dramatic end to the Super 4 stage. Despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Japan in their last Super 4s match, they advanced courtesy of China’s narrow 1-0 win over Korea.

China had already booked their place in the final, while Korea required a two-goal victory to overtake India. The outcome, however, went India’s way and sealed their berth in the title clash.

India vs China Head-to-Head Record Ahead Of Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final

India and China have faced each other 49 times in women’s international hockey, with China dominating the rivalry. The Chinese side has recorded 30 wins, while India has secured 16 victories and six matches have ended in draws.



Indian Hockey Squad For Women's Asia Cup 2025



Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam



Defenders: Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary

Midfielders: Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: Live Streaming And Telecast Details

What is the venue for India's Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final match on September 14?

India vs China Women's Asia Cup Hockey final 2025 match will be played at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

What time will the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final match start?

The Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final between India vs China on September 14 at 5:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final match in India?

The live telecast of Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final match between India and China will be available on DD sports in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final in India?

The Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final match between India and China can be streamed live on the Waves PB, the OTT network of Prasar Bharati.