INDIA WOMEN VS JAPAN WOMEN HOCKEY MATCH

LIVE Updates | IND-W Vs JAP-W, FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Hockey 3rd Place Match Live Score: India Look To Bounce Back

LIVE Updates | India Women Vs Japan Women (IND-W Vs JAP-W), FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Hockey LIVE Scorecard: In the last two matches between Japan and India, India won both times.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
LIVE Indian Women's Hockey Team vs Japan:  In the bronze medal match of the Women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024, India faces Japan at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Stadium on January 19, 2024, at 4:30 PM IST. Both teams seek the last opportunity to secure a Paris Olympics quota. Japan lost 2-1 to the USA in the first semifinal, while India battled Germany to a 2-2 draw before succumbing 4-3 in a penalty shootout. The top three teams in the qualifiers earn Olympic berths, with Germany and the USA already qualified.

India and Japan, each with 14 victories in 31 encounters, have a 50% win rate. In their last meeting at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, India emerged victorious. The squads feature key players like Savita Punia for India and Yuri Nagai for Japan. India is predicted to win this crucial match, offering a ticket to Paris, with live coverage on Sports18 and streaming on JioCinema.

Follow Live Updates Of India vs Japan In FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Hockey 3rd-Place Match.

19 January 2024
14:45 PM

LIVE India vs Japan In Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Semifinal Heartbreaks

Japan faced a tough loss against the USA in the first semifinal, while India fought valiantly against Germany, ending in a nail-biting 2-2 draw. The 2004 Olympic champions secured victory in a thrilling penalty shootout.

14:31 PM

LIVE India vs Japan In Olympic Qualifiers 2024: The Final Showdown

India and Japan gear up for a fierce battle in the bronze medal match of the Women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024. With a Paris Olympics quota at stake, both teams are set to leave it all on the field.

14:18 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs Japan in FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Women's Hockey 3rd place match. For minute-by-minute updates stay tuned with Zee News.

