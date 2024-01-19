LIVE Updates | IND-W Vs JAP-W, FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Hockey 3rd Place Match Live Score: India Look To Bounce Back

LIVE Indian Women's Hockey Team vs Japan: In the bronze medal match of the Women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024, India faces Japan at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Stadium on January 19, 2024, at 4:30 PM IST. Both teams seek the last opportunity to secure a Paris Olympics quota. Japan lost 2-1 to the USA in the first semifinal, while India battled Germany to a 2-2 draw before succumbing 4-3 in a penalty shootout. The top three teams in the qualifiers earn Olympic berths, with Germany and the USA already qualified.

India and Japan, each with 14 victories in 31 encounters, have a 50% win rate. In their last meeting at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, India emerged victorious. The squads feature key players like Savita Punia for India and Yuri Nagai for Japan. India is predicted to win this crucial match, offering a ticket to Paris, with live coverage on Sports18 and streaming on JioCinema.

Follow Live Updates Of India vs Japan In FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Hockey 3rd-Place Match.