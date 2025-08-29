Major Dhyan Chand: 10 Rare Facts About The Hockey Legend India Celebrates On National Sports Day

1. Practicing Under the Moonlight

Dhyan Chand’s real name was Dhyan Singh, but he earned the nickname “Chand” (moon) because he would often practice hockey at night under the moonlight, after completing his duties in the army.

2. An Army Beginning

At just 16 years old, he joined the British Indian Army. It was here that his hockey journey began, and his extraordinary talent soon caught the attention of his peers and seniors.

3. Stick Broken Out of Doubt

Dhyan Chand’s stick-work was so magical that many opponents believed he used unfair means. During a European tour, officials even broke his hockey stick to check if it contained magnets or glue. They found nothing; it was pure skill.

4. Barefoot in Berlin

One of his most iconic moments came during the 1936 Berlin Olympics final against Germany. After feeling uncomfortable in his footwear, he removed his shoes and socks, played barefoot, and still managed to score three goals in India’s 8-1 victory.

5. The Goalpost Mystery

During one of his matches, Dhyan Chand struggled to score goals. He suspected something unusual, and on his request, the goalposts were measured. To everyone’s surprise, they were narrower than the official standard.

6. Praise from Don Bradman

Dhyan Chand’s fame spread beyond hockey. After watching him play in Australia, cricket legend Don Bradman remarked: “Dhyan Chand scores goals in hockey the way we score runs in cricket.”

7. The Hockey Twins

In the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics, India defeated the USA 24-1 and Japan 11-1. Dhyan Chand, along with his younger brother Roop Singh, scored 25 goals together, earning the famous tag of the “Hockey Twins.”

8. Declining Hitler’s Offer

After India’s triumph in Berlin, Adolf Hitler was so impressed by Dhyan Chand’s performance that he offered him German citizenship and a high-ranking army position. Dhyan Chand, however, politely declined and remained devoted to India.

9. A Record-Breaking Career

Dhyan Chand played 185 international matches and scored more than 400 goals, a feat almost unimaginable in his era. His artistry with the stick made him a global icon of the sport.

10. Legacy Beyond Hockey

Though his later years were marked by financial struggles, Dhyan Chand’s name remains immortal in Indian sports history. To honor his contribution, National Sports Day is celebrated on his birthday every year, ensuring his legacy continues to inspire generations.

Conclusion

Major Dhyan Chand was not just a hockey player; he was a magician with the stick, a pioneer of Indian sports, and an icon of determination and excellence. As India celebrates National Sports Day, his story reminds us of the power of passion, discipline, and patriotism.