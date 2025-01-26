Odisha Warriors were crowned champions of the inaugural women's Hockey India League after eking out a hard-fought 2-1 win over JSW Soorma Hockey Club in the final here on Sunday.

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal scored a brace for the champions. She gave the Warriors the lead in the 20th minute but Penny Squibb (28th) equalised for Soorma soon after.

However, Rutuja found the back of the net again in the 56th minute to help the Warriors seal the match and lift the trophy.

It was a high intensity clash right from the start with Odisha Warriors’ Freeke Moes making the first circle entry while JSW Soorma Hockey Club continued to be exemplary in defence and rotated possession slowly to gain control of the game.

The back and forth exchanges, however, did not result in a significant shooting chance until the Warriors’ Neha found Rutuja in front of goal but Soorma goalkeeper Savita charged out to diffuse the situation and the first quarter ended goalless.

The midfield battle continued in the second quarter but the breakthrough came out of nowhere as Victoria Sauze looked to pass into the circle but it was deflected high and Rutuja was alert to loft the ball over Savita and into the goal to give the Warriors the lead.

Soorma pressed on in search of an equaliser and earned their second penalty corner with two minutes left in the quarter. Penny stepped up and dragged the ball past Warriors’ keeper Jocelyn Bartram to the right bottom corner of the goal to restore parity.

Soorma took the initiative as soon as the third quarter began with Charlotte Englebert and Olivia Shannon testing Jocelyn Bartram on multiple occasions.

They went on to earn a penalty corner within five minutes, but Jyoti’s attempt on goal was deflected away. The Warriors then attempted to regain control, making it an end to end game but neither was able to score till the end of the third quarter.

The last quarter was tense with both teams aiming to play it safe. With eight minutes left in the game, the Warriors earned their first penalty corner but Neha’s shot was deflected well over the goal.

Soon after, on a counter attack, Rutuja picked up a loose ball in the circle and thundered it between Savita’s legs to hand the Warriors the lead again.

They earned another penalty corner in the next minute but Yibbi Jansen’s flick was charged down easily. The Warriors sustained Soorma’s advances in the closing minutes and clinched the title with a 2-1 victory.

JSW Soorma Hockey Club Dominate End Of Season Awards

JSW Soorma Hockey Club may have ended on the losing side in the final, but their players dominated the end-of-season awards. Savita was named the 'Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament,' while Jyoti received the 'Player of the Tournament' award.

JSW Soorma Hockey Club's Sonam was named the 'Upcoming Player of the Tournament.'

Meanwhile, Yibbi Jansen of Odisha Warriors and Charlotte Englebert of JSW Soorma Hockey Club finished as the top scorers of the tournament.