In a significant development, India has given the green light for the Pakistan men's hockey teams to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup and Junior World Cup, both set to be held on Indian soil. A source within the Sports Ministry confirmed this decision on Thursday, emphasizing that preventing their entry would go against the spirit of the Olympic Charter.While the long-standing suspension of bilateral sporting engagements between India and Pakistan remains firmly in place, the government has clarified its stance: it will not impede Pakistan's involvement in multi-nation tournaments hosted by India. The Asia Cup is scheduled for Rajgir, Bihar, from August 27 to September 7, followed by the Junior World Cup in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.

"We are not against any team competing in India in a multi-national competition. If we try to stop Pakistan, it would be seen as a violation of the Olympic Charter. But bilateral is different, and there will be no relaxation on that front," the ministry source explained,ndrawing a clear line between the two types of sporting interactions.

What is Olympic Charter?

The Olympic Charter, the foundational document of the Olympic movement, champions sport as a powerful tool for fostering peace and global cooperation. Blocking a nation's participation in a worldwide or continental competition could lead to serious repercussions from international federations and potentially jeopardize India's prospects of hosting future major events.

When questioned about whether this clearance extends to the upcoming Cricket Asia Cup in September, where India and Pakistan are grouped together, the source responded, "The BCCI is yet to reach out to the ministry on this. We will address this query when they approach us."

It's widely known that India and Pakistan haven't engaged in bilateral series across any sport for nearly two decades. Even multilateral encounters have often faced pressure, especially in the wake of heightened political tensions. The situation intensified following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which tragically claimed 26 Indian lives. India's subsequent retaliatory "Operation Sindoor," targeting terror infrastructure across the border, led to a brief military standoff that only eased after Pakistan requested a ceasefire.

"International sports demands that we cannot back out from competing in multi-national competitions. Take for instance, Russia and Ukraine-they are at war, yet they turn up for events and compete. The same principle applies here," the official further elaborated, underscoring the universal nature of sports participation in such events.

Hockey India (HI), the organizing body for both tournaments, expressed its satisfaction with the government's decision.

"We welcome the government's decision. Our stance from the beginning was that whatever the government decides, we will abide by that. There is no other argument in that," stated Bhola Nath Singh, HI secretary general, reiterating their commitment to governmental directives. Earlier, Hockey India had consistently maintained that it would adhere to any instructions issued by the central government regarding Pakistan's participation