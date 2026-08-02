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$105 million lawsuit hits Netflix after loss of unencrypted copy of WWII epic 'Fortitude'

Swiss producer Simon Afram has filed a $105 million lawsuit against Netflix after an unencrypted copy of his WWII film Fortitude was stolen directly from the company's headquarters.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 02:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
$105 million lawsuit hits Netflix after loss of unencrypted copy of WWII epic 'Fortitude'
Image Credit: IMDb

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$105 million lawsuit hits Netflix after loss of unencrypted copy of WWII epic 'Fortitude'
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