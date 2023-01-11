25 years of Titanic: James Cameron's Oscar-winning film to re-release in theatres on THIS date!

New Delhi: In celebration of its 25th anniversary, a remastered version of James Cameron’s multi-Academy Award®-winning “Titanic” will be re-released to theatres in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame-rate.

With a cast headed by Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the "unsinkable" Titanic, at the time, the largest moving object ever built.

'Titanic' won a record 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Art Direction-Set Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects.

Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Studios present A Lightstorm Entertainment Production, “Titanic,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, Gloria Stuart, David Warner, Victor Garber and Bill Paxton.

Written and Directed by James Cameron, the film was Produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, with Rae Sanchini serving as Executive Producer.

TITANIC will release in Indian theatres on February 10.