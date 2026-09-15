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  • /78th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Pitt wins best drama, Widow’s Bay claims best comedy in big night for TV - Check full list

78th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Pitt wins best drama, Widow’s Bay claims best comedy in big night for TV - Check full list

HBO Max’s The Pitt and Apple TV+’s Widow’s Bay emerged as the top winners at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, alongside historic acting wins for Matthew Rhys and Jean Smart.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 08:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 08:30 PM IST
78th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Pitt wins best drama, Widow’s Bay claims best comedy in big night for TV - Check full list
Image Credit: IMDb

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78th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Pitt wins best drama, Widow’s Bay claims best comedy in big night for TV - Check full list
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