A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Game Of Thrones In India?

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Release: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the much-anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff, has officially been announced, and fans are more excited than ever. The makers have unveiled the first poster and announced that the series will premiere in early 2026.

The new poster features the tagline, “A tall tale that became legend.”

The official Game of Thrones social media account shared the poster with the caption, “This Winter, Spring is Coming. #AKnightoftheSevenKingdoms premieres January, only on @hbomax. #NYCC.”

The first official trailer for HBO’s #GameOfThrones prequel series, ‘A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS’ will release on Thursday!



Season 1 premieres January 2026 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/A5X2E6Uo4C — westerosies (@westerosies) October 8, 2025

The official account of Game of Thrones also posted on X the first clip teasing what’s ahead in Westeros, writing, “A humble beginning to an extraordinary journey. TRAILER TOMORROW. #NYCC.” The ten-second clip, along with the announcement, shows fans a snippet of a conversation between Dunk and Egg.

In the clip, young squire Egg is heard saying, “I think I could be quite happy in a place like this.” Dunk replies, “You’re in a place like this.”

When and Where to Watch in India

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will stream on Max (formerly HBO Max). As reported by Economic Times, Indian viewers can watch the show on JioHotstar in early 2026.

More About A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The show is based on George R.R. Martin’s beloved The Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The story revolves around the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and his young squire Aegon V Targaryen (Egg), a duo whose unexpected friendship blossoms amidst fights, politics, and years of family legacies.

The series stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell as his young squire, Egg.

Set nearly 100 years before Game of Thrones and about 100 years after House of the Dragon, the series will also feature other familiar Targaryens, such as Prince Baelor, Prince Maekar, and Prince Aerion “Brightflame.” These characters play key roles in the Ashford Meadow tournament, one of the major events in the story.