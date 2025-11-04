A Quiet Place: Day One On OTT: When And Where To Watch Lupita Nyong’o Starrer

New Delhi: The much-anticipated A Quiet Place: Day One, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn, is set to stream on Netflix from November 14, 2025, according to a report by Hindustan Times, quoting Beebom.

A Prequel to the 2018 Hit

The film is a prequel to the 2018 blockbuster A Quiet Place, a series that has been a major box office success for Paramount Studios. While Day One did not rack up major awards, the franchise as a whole has grossed $900 million worldwide, according to Cinema Express.

A Quiet Place follows the story of a family forced to live in complete silence to survive. Mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their lives, making even the faintest whisper or footstep deadly. Determined to protect their children, Evelyn and Lee navigate this perilous world while searching for a way to fight back against the relentless invaders.

Streaming Options for Fans

Besides Netflix, A Quiet Place: Day One also premiered on Paramount+ on August 27, 2024, as reported by Beebom. The film originally hit theaters on June 28, 2024, offering a suspense-filled journey as the main character tries to survive the alien onslaught.

Directed by Michael Sarnoski, A Quiet Place: Day One stars Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, and Alex Wolff, with production led by Michael Bay, John Krasinski, and their team.

What’s Next for the Franchise

A Quiet Place Part III is already in the works. Directed, written, and produced by John Krasinski, the upcoming installment’s release date has been pushed back three weeks. Originally slated for July 9, 2027, it will now hit theaters on July 30, 2027, the studio confirmed.