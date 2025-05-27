Ajay Devgn And Jackie Chan Discuss Dance, Legacy And A Future Bollywood Crossover Ahead Of Karate Kid: Legends

New Delhi: Ahead of the release of Karate Kid: Legends on May 30, Jackie Chan and Ajay Devgn discuss the iconic franchise, a possibility of working together, and their favourite genre, action

The beloved Karate Kid franchise is back with Karate Kid: Legends, featuring Jackie Chan reprising his role as Mr. Han, now training his nephew Li Fong (played by Ben Wang). In the Hindi dub, Ajay Devgn and his son Yug lend their voices to the characters, marking Yug’s voice-over debut and their first project together.

Ahead of the release, the Devgns caught up with Jackie and Ben to chat about the franchise, their love for action, and working together. Ajay shared that his father, Veeru Devgan, was his real-life Mr. Miyagi: “It was his dream for me to become an actor.” Jackie added, “I have many Mr. Miyagis—so many teachers who shaped me.” Ben and Yug, too, chimed in, with Ben agreeing with Jackie that he too has had many teachers in his life. Yug, however, credited his dad for being the guiding light in his life.

When asked about how action has evolved over the years, Ajay offered some advice to aspiring actors, “Things have gotten a lot easier. Earlier, there were no graphics, no cables. Work hard, that’s the only way you’ll get results.”

As the conversation turned nostalgic, Jackie reminisced about filming in India for Kung Fu Yoga, recalling fond memories from the shoot and expressing his admiration for Indian cinema. He said, “Every time I watch a Bollywood film, I am surprised because everybody in Bollywood knows how to dance. The choreography is so good. The rhythm, the look. I told the director (Kung Fu Yoga) that one day I will do just the dance sequence.”

He added that he sees a strong connection between action and dance, noting how both require rhythm, precision, and expressive movement.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Karate Kid: Legends in Indian theatres on May 30th, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.