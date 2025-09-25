Alice in Borderland Season 3 Review: Is The Netflix-Thriller, Another Squid Game Repeat With Disappointing Finale Or A Standout In Its Own?

Directed by: Shinsuke Sato

Written by: Haro Aso

Based on: Japanese manga series of the same name

Language: Japanese

Episodes: 6

Rating: 4/5

The highly anticipated final chapter of Netflix’s thriller Alice in Borderland has officially arrived, returning viewers to the tense, high-stakes world that made the series a global hit. Following the explosive and suspenseful ending of Season 2 in 2022, fans have been eager to see how the story would continue and whether the characters could survive the next round of deadly challenges.

Season 3 carries the weight of those expectations, tasked with delivering the ultimate games while resolving lingering mysteries. With new characters, unpredictable twists, and the signature mix of strategy and survival, the series aims to meet and possibly exceed the hype, keeping viewers on edge from start to finish.

Alice In Borderland Season 2 Ending And Storyline

Alice in Borderland is a high-stakes survival thriller where players are forced to compete in deadly games in a mysterious, deserted version of Tokyo called the Borderland. In Season 2, the season reaches its climax with the revelation that Borderland is a void experienced by people in comas following a catastrophic meteor strike.

The Joker card in Alice in Borderland serves as the ultimate wildcard, bringing the highest stakes and unpredictability to Season 2’s climax. This twist creates the season’s most intense and shocking moments, delivering a suspenseful and emotionally charged finale that leaves viewers questioning the rules of the game and eagerly anticipating what comes next. With anticipation at its peak, Season 3 also carries the weight of tying together the story’s mysteries while satisfying a fan base eager for a fulfilling conclusion. But does it live up to the hype? Read on to find out whether this season is a must-watch or one to skip.

Alice in Borderland: Fresh Start for Season 3

Season 3 of Alice in Borderland opens with a surprising shift in tone, as Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) participate in a series of interviews for a study on the afterlife. This setup provides a calmer, more introspective introduction compared to the chaos of the previous seasons, allowing viewers a moment to reconnect with the characters and their journey. It’s a smart narrative choice that grounds the story while hinting at the psychological and emotional challenges to come, offering a fresh perspective on the deadly games the characters must face.

Arisu and Usagi in Full Force

Arisu brings his sharp intellect and problem-solving skills to the forefront, while Usagi provides the physical strength and courage needed to tackle the series’challenges. Watching Usagi back in action is a treat. Together or not, they showcase how teamwork, strategy, and trust are crucial in surviving the games, even when faced with seemingly impossible odds. Season 3 also gives more space to explore their personal growth, their fears, and their resilience, making each victory and setback feel more meaningful.

Chishiya’s Influence in Season 3

Alice in Borderland Season 3 brings in new characters and storylines, but the absence of Shuntaro Chishiya (Nijirō Murakami) is hard to miss. Celebrated for his sharp intellect, calm demeanor, and strategic mind, Chishiya added a unique edge to the earlier seasons, often outsmarting opponents and navigating the deadly games with precision. His departure leaves a gap in the dynamic of the series, yet the narrative continues to evolve, building on the suspenseful and hyped ending of Season 2. Still, traces of Chishiya’s cleverness seem to surface in Arisu, hinting at a passing of the torch and keeping his influence alive in the unfolding story.

Comparison to Squid Game

Aside from Alice in Borderland there was this another most loved Netflix series, starring Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun), Squid Game. Although Squid Game Season 1was one of the most loved series of its time however it slowly fell of with Season 3 having a disappointing ending. On the other hand, Alice in Borderland Season 3 manages to maintain its momentum, introducing new characters and inventive games while keeping the suspense and intensity that made the series a hit.

Certain elements of Alice in Borderland strongly remind of Squid Game, especially the way a Joker card is used to signal entry into the deadly games. This is reminiscent of Squid Game, where participants receive a card displaying the game’s logo, a phone number, serving as their invitation to join the first game.

However, unlike Squid Game, Alice in Borderland introduces a variety of new and inventive games. Squid Game, on the other hand, takes familiar children’s games and transforms them into deadly competitions. Both series use these approaches to maintain suspense, but Alice in Borderland leans more into creative and unpredictable game mechanics, while Squid Game relies on the shocking reimagining of ordinary games.

Lessons from Alice in Borderland Season 3

Alice in Borderland Season 3 shows that in high-pressure situations, people naturally form fragile alliances, relying on trust to survive. Yet when plans go wrong or danger escalates, that trust can quickly break, and blame often shifts. The series captures this tension perfectly, illustrating how fear and stress can turn teamwork into suspicion. The struggles of the characters serve as a reminder that when things go wrong, it’s not about fault, extreme pressure and unpredictable circumstances affect everyone, and understanding, patience, and perspective are what help navigate even the toughest situations.

It also teaches us that even when living quietly or on the sidelines, people naturally search for ways to take meaningful action, either to build a happier, more fulfilling life or, alternatively, to dwell on past regrets. Focusing too much on what has already passed can cause them to lose sight of the life they are still living, making it easy to forget the present and the opportunities.

Season 3 Brings Thrills, Depth, and Human Connection

Alice in Borderland returns with Season 3, keeping the tension and thrill of the previous seasons while at times feeling even more intense and engaging. The new season introduces a range of new characters, each with their own struggles, motivations, and personalities, making it easy for viewers to connect with them and understand their emotions. The series balances survival games with quieter, personal moments, allowing the audience to see the human side behind every decision and risk. By combining suspense, strategy, and emotional depth, Season 3 lives up to the series’ reputation and keeps the audience invested in every twist and turn.

Alice in Borderland reveals the fragile nature of human morality, showing how extreme pressure can push people toward selfish or even cruel behavior. It highlights that circumstances, fear, and survival instincts often shape actions more than inherent character.

Overall, Season 3 of Alice in Borderland delivers thrills, emotion, and depth, wrapping up its story with intensity and heart. While the final game ends, some mysteries, like the true role of the waitress named Alice, remain unresolved. Yet, these unanswered questions add lasting meaning, leaving viewers with a story that lingers well beyond the final scene.