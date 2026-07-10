/Alien: Earth’ season 2 adds ‘Game of Thrones’ stars Tracey Ullman, Sam Spruell and Jerome Flynn

Spruell also recently starred in 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' in the role of Maekar Targaryen. He has also starred in shows including 'Dear England,' 'The Northwater,' 'Small Axe,' and 'Luther,' while in film he is known for roles in 'H Is for Hawk,' 'Outlaw King,' 'The Martian,' 'The Hurtlocker,' and 'K-19: The Widowmaker.'