Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /Alien: Earth’ season 2 adds ‘Game of Thrones’ stars Tracey Ullman, Sam Spruell and Jerome Flynn

Alien: Earth’ season 2 adds ‘Game of Thrones’ stars Tracey Ullman, Sam Spruell and Jerome Flynn

Sci-fi series ‘Alien: Earth’ has expanded its Season 2 cast with Tracey Ullman, Sam Spruell and Jerome Flynn joining Peter Dinklage, Sydney Chandler and other returning stars as production begins in London.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 03:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Alien: Earth’ season 2 adds ‘Game of Thrones’ stars Tracey Ullman, Sam Spruell and Jerome Flynn
Image Credit: IMDb

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rajpal Yadav gets 3-month jail term; Delhi HC directs actor to comply or face further prison time
Rajpal Yadav16 min ago
2
India-Australia bilateral Ties40 min ago
3
India vs England T20I series1 hr ago
4
bangladesh sheikh hasina1 hr ago
5
Monsoon update1 hr ago