Anupam Kher hails ‘Michael’ as 'magic', praises Jaafar Jackson amid negative reviews

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has strongly backed the newly released biopic 'Michael', calling it "magic" and praising Jaafar Jackson's portrayal of the pop icon, even as the film continues to receive negative reviews from critics.



The film, based on the life of Michael Jackson, has sparked a divided response since its release on April 24, with audiences and industry voices weighing in alongside critical assessments.



On Sunday, Kher shared a video on Instagram expressing his emotional reaction to the film, describing it as an immersive experience rather than a conventional narrative.



"It's not a film, it's like a river which is flowing, and this river has no destination. It's like a feeling, you feel it throughout the film. You cry with the film, you feel bad for him, and by the time the performances start, you are dancing," Kher said, adding, "I don't know much about English music, but I met him once. I had the fortune of meeting him, and it was a dramatic meeting."

MICHAEL IS MAGIC:

Last night I watched the biopic #Michael on the one and only Michael Jackson.

Phenomenal. Inspiring. Deeply moving.

I must confess, I don’t understand English music as much as I understand emotions. But with Michael Jackson, language was never a… pic.twitter.com/aWrmhWJi4h April 26, 2026



The actor went on to highlight how the film evoked a sense of childlike wonder in him, while singling out Jaafar Jackson's performance.



"In every sequence, I was whistling. I am like a child right now, to feel that somebody like that lived in our lifetime. And Jaafar Jackson, oh my God, it's one of the finest performances I have seen in my entire career. He is Michael Jackson. The whole crowd in the auditorium was dancing, whistling, laughing and crying," he said.

Defending the film against criticism, Kher later wrote, "MICHAEL IS MAGIC: Last night I watched the biopic Michael on the one and only Michael Jackson. Phenomenal. Inspiring. Deeply moving. I must confess, I don't understand English music as much as I understand emotions. But with Michael Jackson, language was never a barrier. Just like Charlie Chaplin, he spoke directly to the heart. And the heart understands everything."

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Also Read: Michael box office collection day 1: Biopic earns Rs 5.5 crore in India, sees steady opening



He added that the film's impact lay in its portrayal of Jackson's life journey, "A life. And life is never perfect. It has its ups and downs, its struggles and its shadows. But if a life can inspire millions across generations, countries and languages, then it is nothing short of magical. Sometimes I feel critics forget that. They judge moments, not journeys. And journeys are messy, beautiful, unpredictable, just like life itself. I came out of the film feeling grateful... There will never be another Michael Jackson. And maybe that's the point. And Jaafar Jackson as Michael is unbelievably amazing and outstanding! Jai Ho!"

Also Read: Farah Khan posts throwback picture with Michael Jackson, roots for his biopic

Earlier, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan publicly defended the film, urging audiences to watch it in theatres and criticising negative reviews. She wrote, "Point to be noted... Critics are morons in every country! Go watch MICHEAL!! And someone pls give @jaafarjackson the Oscar next year!" She later added, "This film is for us fans and not for the critics. Loved Michael."

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael traces the journey of the late pop legend from his early days in Gary, Indiana, with the Jackson 5 to global superstardom, including milestones like Off the Wall and Thriller. The film also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.



Despite the mixed reception, the biopic has reignited conversations around Michael Jackson's legacy, with fans celebrating his artistic influence while critics debate the film's handling of complex aspects of his life.