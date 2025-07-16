Washington: Actors Ariana Grande and Josh Gad will lead the voice cast for directors Jon M. Chu and Jill Culton's forthcoming animated adaptation of the Dr. Seuss book 'Oh, the Places You'll Go!', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The musical film is set for theatrical release on March 17, 2028. The script was written by Rob Lieber and is based on Dr. Seuss' popular children's book. Oh, the Places You'll Go!.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are writing original songs for the project, which counts Bad Robot's J.J. Abrams and Gregg Taylor as producers, according to the outlet.

The film revolves around a young adventurer navigating the ups and downs of life. It is based on Dr. Seuss' last published book, which was released in 1990. The author died the following year at age 87, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2018, Warner Animation Group and Dr Seuss Enterprises struck a deal to make new animated movies based on the stories of Theodor Seuss Geisel.

"We are beyond thrilled to bring one of the most beloved Dr Seuss books to life for so many generations of Seuss fans. The pairing of this classic title, with the creative excellence of Jon Chu and Bad Robot defines what we at WB try to achieve; marry great branded entertainment with singular creative talent," Courtenay Valenti, president, production and development at Warner Bros. Pictures, said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Grande is also set to appear in the next film in the Meet the Parents franchise alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. Gad's future projects include producing and starring in Amazon's Spaceballs 2.

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation has set animated feature The Cat in the Hat for release on February 27, 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter.