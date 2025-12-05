New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker James Cameron's biggest cinematic spectacle - Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to hit Indian theatres on December 19, 2025, in six Indian languages. Amid the rising global buzz, advance IMAX bookings for the film are now officially open across India, giving fans a first chance to secure their seats for one of the year’s most anticipated cinematic events.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Advance Booking

Avatar: Fire and Ash in India began on December 5, 2025, for IMAX and other premium formats. Special IMAX ticket-booking counters have been activated at theatres nationwide to offer audiences a smooth and convenient booking experience. Cinemas including PVR INOX have introduced on-ground Avatar-themed branding along with digital integrations across apps, websites and marketing channels, reportedly.

The third chapter in the Avatar saga introduces Varang, the matriarch of the Fire Clan, expanding Pandora’s cultural and emotional landscape.

Avatar: Fire And Ash India Release Date, Cast

Avatar: Fire And Ash will be releasing across India on December 19, 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Makers dropped a new trailer back in September this year, offering a stunning glimpse into the next epic chapter of Pandora, set to be the ultimate cinematic spectacle of the year.

Avatar: Fire and Ash new features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Kate Winslet. The majestic VFX along with classic direction bring out the perfect blend of entertainment.

