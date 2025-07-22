Avatar: Fire And Ash First Look - Biggest Hollywood Film In India Locks Release Date

New Delhi: James Cameron’s epic cinematic universe is back with its most awaited chapter – Avatar: Fire and Ash, releasing across India on December 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.The first-look poster for the film was released today as it introduces a new villain, Varang, who will be portrayed by actor Oona Chaplin.

Biggest Hollywood Film In India

Touted as the biggest Hollywood film in India, this third installment of the global phenomenon promises to transport audiences back to the breathtaking world of Pandora like never before. Produced and distributed by 20th Century Studios, it is the sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and the third installment in the Avatar film series.

Avatar: Fire and Ash started shooting simultaneously with Avatar: The Way of Water in New Zealand on September 25, 2017; filming completed in late December 2020, after over three years of shooting.

The film's theatrical release has been subject to nine delays, with the latest occurring on August 9, 2024. It is now scheduled for release on December 19, 2025. Two additional sequels, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, are in various stages of production and are expected to be released in 2029 and 2031, respectively.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Cast

With returning stars like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver, the film is poised to draw both old fans and new viewers into its expansive world. 20th Century Studios India will release Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19 in 6 languages, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.