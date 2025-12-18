Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997467https://zeenews.india.com/hollywood/avatar-fire-and-ash-india-release-date-cast-all-you-need-to-know-about-james-cameron-film-2997467.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesAvatar: Fire And Ash India Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know About James Cameron Film
AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH REVIEW

Avatar: Fire And Ash India Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know About James Cameron Film

Avatar: Fire And Ash India Release: James Cameron film will hit the screens in India on 19th December 2025 in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 11:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Avatar: Fire And Ash India Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know About James Cameron FilmPic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker James Cameron's highly-anticipated Avatar: Fire and Ash - his cinematic universe's third chapter - will hit the screens on December 19, 2025. The global audience is already smitten by it as they watched it at the world premiere held at Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, on December 1, 2025.

James Cameron On Avatar Movies

The Ringer quoted James Cameron in pointing out what he believes the Avatar movies do best: “There’s this connection to something that’s big and feels right. Maybe it’s a memory from childhood of being in the woods. Maybe it’s some kind of cultural memory going way back to our Indigenous times. Who knows what that is? They feel it in the moment and they walk out, but then do they take action? Do they do something about ocean conservation or the plight of the whales and endangered species? One in 1,000, I think, do. I’m happy with one in 1,000 if they go out and become warriors for the things that are important, " he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Avatar: Fire And Ash India Release Date

Avatar: Fire And Ash will be releasing across India on December 19, 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Makers dropped a new trailer back in September this year, offering a stunning glimpse into the next epic chapter of Pandora, set to be the ultimate cinematic spectacle of the year.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Cast

The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Kate Winslet.

20th Century Studios India will release Avatar: Fire and Ash on 19th December 2025 in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Vijay Diwas
‘If Indian Officers Led Us…’: What A Pakistani Soldier Said After The 1971 War
Gujarat
WAQF Monopoly Ends In Gujarat As HC Ends Fee Exemption, Puts Them On Par...
Nuclear energy
Lok Sabha Passes SHANTI Bill, Opposition Stages Walkout After Their Demands...
Pakistan protests
Trouble For Asim Munir? Imran Khan's Supporters Take To Streets In Pakistan
Rashtrapati Bhawan
Rashtrapati Bhavan Purges Colonial Legacy, Replaces Portraits Of Britishers...
Jammu and Kashmir
Smartphone Addiction Among Kashmir’s Children Reaches Epidemic Levels: Doctors
Maharashtra
Maharashtra: NCP Minister Stripped Of Portfolio After Conviction In Fraud Case
viral news today
Muslim Man Asks French Boy To Say ‘Assalamu Alaikum’ For 4,000 Euros | WATCH
vande bharat express news
Foreigner Reviews Vande Bharat Services - From Seats, Meals To Toilets |Watch
Goa club fire
Goa Nightclub Fire: Court Sends Luthra Brothers To 5-Day Police Custody