Avatar: Fire And Ash New Trailer - Watch A Glimpse Of James Cameron’s Cinematic Spectacle Of The Year!

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker James Cameron’s cinematic universe expands with its most awaited third chapter, Avatar: Fire and Ash, releasing across India on December 19, 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The brand-new trailer, now out, offers a stunning glimpse into the next epic chapter of Pandora, set to be the ultimate cinematic spectacle of the year.

Avatar: Fire and Ash New Trailer

As anticipation builds, audiences will also be treated to a special big-screen event: Avatar: The Way of Water returns to theatres in breathtaking 3D for one week only, starting 2nd October. Fans will relive the magic of Pandora and catch the brand-new Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer exclusively in cinemas.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Avatar: Fire And Ash First Look - Biggest Hollywood Film In India Locks Release Date

Avatar: Fire and Ash new trailer takes us to the visual delight of watching the return of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their families while they battle out the new threats. The majestic VFX along with classic direction bring out the perfect blend of entertainment.

Avatar: Fire and Ash New Trailer Release, Cast

The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Kate Winslet.

ALSO READ: Avatar: Fire And Ash Trailer Shows A Fierce Battle Between Tribes In Pandora - Watch

With the double spectacle of Avatar: Fire and Ash and the re-release of Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron invites audiences back into the awe-inspiring world of Pandora like never before.

20th Century Studios India will release Avatar: Fire and Ash on 19th December 2025 in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.